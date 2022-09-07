Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,983 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kenyan President-elect Ruto

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Kenyan President-elect William Ruto. The Secretary congratulated President-elect Ruto on his election and commended all Kenyans for their conduct of a peaceful electoral process.  Secretary Blinken also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to deepening the strong partnership between the United States and Kenya on shared global priorities, including economic prosperity, climate and energy, global health security, and democracy and security issues.  The Secretary welcomed Kenya’s continued leadership on regional security challenges.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kenyan President-elect Ruto

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.