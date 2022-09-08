PDKN RESTAURANT GROUP BRINGS UPSCALE DINING TO LAS OLAS WITH ALL NEW MENUS AND NEW CHEF DE CUISINE, DAVID SOWERS
Bo’s Pub (Fort Lauderdale, FL) kicks off the fall season with the very talented Chef de Cuisine, David Sowers creating a brand-new upscale dining menu.
There is nothing better than great food and a great game. We’re the perfect place for both. We support our teams, we support our community, and kick off every day with a happy hour.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDKN Restaurant Group is the restauranteurs responsible for Bo’s Pub, The Balcony, and The Hidden Garden, located at 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd in the heart of beautiful downtown Fort Lauderdale. This location kicks off the fall season with the very talented Chef de Cuisine, David Sowers creating a brand-new upscale dining menu, daily happy hour specials and a Sunday brunch fitting for family and friends.
Beginning September 8, 2022, guests can enjoy our new Fall 2022 menus designed by Chef Sowers. “We built a menu that fits our modern sports audience,” says Sowers. “With packed rooms on gamedays, it was important for us to provide delicious and filling meal options. We spiced up our favorite sports bar items like The Original Double, which is two char-grilled smash burgers with truffle aioli, arugula, salted tomatoes, pork belly, red onion jam and melted goat cheese. Also created was the new recipe for the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich which is already a big hit.
Our choice menu item to try this season is the Bo’s Signature Chicken Paillard, served with arugula, tomato, red onion, and lime vinaigrette. Another featured item is our crispy Grand Marnier Half Duck with strawberries, cashews, roasted garlic couscous and Chef’s vegetable along with a New York Strip Steak & Frites with truffle parmesan fries, demi-glace and an heirloom tomato salad. These items combined with previous customer favorites like the Miso Glazed Salmon with sautéed baby bok choi and spinach, basmati pilaf, crispy ginger, chives and red pepper oil and the Prime Pork Rib Chop. A thick-cut chop with a smoky seared crust, root beer demi-glace, chipotle skillet hash, ensure that all diners find something on the menu they enjoy.
In addition to the main dining menus at Bo’s Pub and The Balcony, Chef Sowers also designed a brunch menu that will be served across all three properties. This menu includes traditional items like the Signature Breakfast Sandwich, Steak and Eggs, and Avocado Toast along with a variety of delicious benedicts including classic, smoked salmon, and Benedict Florentina. The Brunch menu will also feature a few sweet options like our delicious Belgian Waffle, Cinnamon Brioche French Toast, and a Bacon Banana Fosters. Guests can enjoy $7 brunch cocktails including Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, and Sparkling Rose along with a variety of refreshing Spritzers.
“There is nothing better than great food and a great game,” says Kim Bokamper. “We’re the perfect place for both. We support our teams, we support our community, and kick off every day with a happy hour.”
New for this season is Bo’s Pub Happy Hour which runs Monday through Thursday 5pm- 7pm and Friday 12pm-7pm offers guests half-priced appetizers, $5 drafts, $7 premium cocktails, and $9 premium wines. Appetizers include our famous Crispy Crab Conch Fritters, Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps, Bo’s Pub Wings and Lollipop Lamb Chops. On Wednesdays, Bo’s Pub offers guests a sampling of their favorite Whiskey as part of a new Whiskey Wednesday series.
ABOUT PDKN RESTAURANT GROUP
PDKN Restaurant Group was founded by former Miami Dolphins player Kim Bokamper and his three partners, P.J. Kavanagh, Damon DeSantis, and Noel Cullen in 2008.
Today PDKN owns three Bokamper’s Sports Bar and Grill locations in Miramar, Plantation, and off the Intracoastal waterways of Fort Lauderdale, Florida all dedicated to providing exceptional service, great food, and an unparalleled atmosphere for friends, families, and sports fans of all ages. PDKN Restaurant Group also owns and operates Bo’s Beach, a casual beach restaurant featuring fresh seafood and stunning ocean views on Fort Lauderdale Beach; La Playa Dayclub, a Tulum-inspired open-air, house music day club located just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean shoreline in Fort Lauderdale, Bo’s Pub, a stylish sports bar located on the first floor at 1309 E. Las Olas Boulevard; The Balcony Bar, Fort Lauderdale’s only rooftop bar with a direct view of Las Olas, easily accessible on the second floor at 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd.; and PDKN’s latest creation The Hidden Garden, Fort Lauderdale’s newest upscale rooftop lounge and bar concept, located on the second floor at 1309 E. Las Olas Boulevard.
