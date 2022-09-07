Submit Release
CBP Officers Seize $11.9 Million in Methamphetamine at Del Rio Port of Entry

DEL RIO, Texas—In the largest methamphetamine seizure in port history, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at Del Rio Port of Entry seized methamphetamine valued at $11.9 million within a tractor trailer.

“This is a massive seizure of methamphetamine, it is largest in the history of the port and it reflects the steadfast commitment of our officers to the CBP border security mission and their effective application of technology, training and experience,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry.

Packages containing 1,337 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2016 Kenworth tractor hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers for a secondary inspection. The tractor trailer was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 320 packages containing 1,337 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $11.9 million.

CBP seized the narcotics. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

