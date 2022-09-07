KidsGardening.org Invites New Sponsors to Support 2023 Youth Garden Grant

Fall Launches 41st Annual Award to Expand Opportunities for Youth Garden Programs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (PRWEB) September 07, 2022

Fall is a favorite time of year for garden leaders nationwide — and the KidsGardening.org team! — because it marks the launch of the annual Youth Garden Grant award program. On October 17th, KidsGardening will begin accepting applications for the 2023 grant, marking the 41st year of this flagship award that exemplifies the nonprofit's mission: to create opportunities for kids to play, learn, and grow through gardening.

KidsGardening.org's Youth Garden Grant program — the longest-running program of its kind — casts a wide net to find fledgling youth gardens as well as existing ones seeking to spread their wings and expand their offerings. Through their support of the grant program, sponsors and donors enable educators to enhance the lives of kids and their communities. In doing so, they proclaim their commitment to cultivating the next generation of engaged citizens and compassionate leaders.

Ethan Platt, CEO of American Meadows, believes that, "Gardens benefit us all – from supporting personal well-being to creating positive environmental impacts that ripple across a region. We're proud that our ongoing partnership with KidsGardening helps ensure every child has an opportunity to dig in and do good through gardening".

Youth Garden Grant sponsors like American Meadows receive multiple shout-outs via email (54k) and social media (26k) as well as images and copy to share with their audiences. Find out more about sponsorship opportunities.

In 2022, the Youth Garden Grant awarded 50 programs and reached nearly 13,000 youth in 31 states across the country. Read the 2022 KidsGardening.org Impact Report.

Gardening engages kids' natural curiosity and wonder, gets them outdoors and moving their bodies, and offers endless options for hands-on learning. The Youth Garden Grant program is just one example of the many creative, mutually beneficial partnerships that KidsGardening.org has designed over the last 40 years — programs that grow healthy kids and strengthen communities while bringing awareness to the generosity of sponsors and donors. You can join this cadre of supporters. Contact Em Shipman, Executive Director of KidsGardening.org, to learn more: 802-222-7884

For every sponsorship of $1000, we can reach 250 more children with our Youth Garden Grant. Learn more and donate here.

Related Links

2022 KidsGardening.org Impact Report:



About KidsGardening

KidsGardening is a national nonprofit organization that provides grants, original educational materials, and educator networking opportunities that touch the lives of more than 3.8 million kids nationwide. For more information, visit KidsGardening.org.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/kidsgardening_org_invites_new_sponsors_to_support_2023_youth_garden_grant/prweb18885572.htm