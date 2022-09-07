CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MF, ENOB and TSP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

MF Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/missfresh-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=31444&wire=1

ENOB Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/enochian-biosciences-loss-submission-form?prid=31444&wire=1

TSP Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tusimple-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=31444&wire=1



* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Missfresh Limited MF

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Missfresh securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Missfresh's June 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/missfresh-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=31444&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) Missfresh provided false financial figures in its registration statement

and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering; (2) Missfresh would need to amend its financial figures; (3) Missfresh, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

Enochian BioSciences, Inc. ENOB

ENOB Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 17, 2018 - June 27, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 26, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/enochian-biosciences-loss-submission-form?prid=31444&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Enochian BioSciences, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's co-founder and inventor Serhat Gumrukcu was engaged in a variety of frauds; (2) Gumrukcu was not a licensed doctor anywhere in the world; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Gumrukcu's purported contributions to the Company lacked a reasonable basis; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company had overstated its commercial prospects; (6) Gumrukcu had improperly diverted approximately $20 million from Enochian to entities he owned; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with TuSimple's April 15, 2021 initial public offering; and/or (b) that purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities between April 15, 2021 and August 1, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tusimple-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=31444&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (i) TuSimple's commitment to safety was significantly overstated and defendants concealed fundamental problems with the Company's technology; (ii) TuSimple was rushing the testing of its autonomous driving technology in order to deliver driverless trucks to the market ahead of its more safety-conscious competitors; (iii) there was a corporate culture within TuSimple that suppressed or ignored safety concerns in favor of unrealistically ambitious testing and delivery schedules; (iv) the aforementioned conduct made accidents involving the Company's autonomous driving technology more likely; (v) the aforementioned conduct invited enhanced regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: