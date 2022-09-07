Jesse White Announces Illinois Literacy Foundation to Recognize International Literacy Day

ILLINOIS, September 7 - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White announced that the Illinois Literacy Foundation (ILF) recognizes International Literacy Day on Sept. 8 - a worldwide effort to increase literacy levels for adults and children.





"This is an important day to bring awareness to literacy and to ensure that through the Foundation and other organizations, all Illinoisans, especially children, have access to literacy and library services," said White, ex-officio chair of the ILF.





Since 1967, International Literacy Day has been observed on Sept. 8 to remind the international community of the importance of literacy for individuals, communities and societies, and the need for intensified efforts toward more literate societies. The day unites governments, multilateral and bilateral organizations, non-governmental organizations, private sectors, communities, educators, learners, and leading experts in the field.





To raise awareness about the need for and value of literacy, the ILF recommends the following activities:





In the home:

• Renew a commitment to go with children to the library regularly.

• Act as a role model and read in front of children.

• Discuss with children the importance of reading.

In the community:

• Hold a book drive or host a family reading event or media campaign to create awareness about the literacy need in your local community.

• Take time to thank people who support reading - teachers, librarians, employers, churches, and government officials.

• Help schools plan for Family Reading Night which is always the third Thursday in November.

• Call or text the Illinois Adult Education Hotline 800-321-9511 to find programs in the community that need support.



