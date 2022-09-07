Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,503 in the last 365 days.

Governor Roy Cooper Proclaims September as National Recovery Month

NORTH CAROLINA, September 7 - Raleigh

Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed September as National Recovery Month to emphasize the importance of substance use disorder treatment and prevention and show support for the people across the state who struggle with addiction.

“Alcohol and drug addiction are complex public health and public safety issues,” Governor Cooper said. “While we’ve made progress in the fight against this epidemic, we must continue our work to ensure effective treatment is accessible and affordable to help people recover.”

Governor Cooper is committed to ensuring that substance use disorder treatment remains accessible across North Carolina. In 2019, he signed House Bill 325, the Opioid Epidemic Response Act, to help increase access to medication assisted treatment and expand harm reduction measures to reduce opioid overdose deaths across the state.

In June 2017, the Governor unveiled North Carolina’s Opioid Action Plan to combat the opioid crisis, and he released an updated Opioid Action Plan in May 2021 to continue addressing this issue. Since then, the state has seen decreases in opioid dispensing, and the state has received over $54 million in federal funding to provide treatment and combat this crisis.

Governor Cooper issued Executive Order No. 48 in 2018. The Order paved the way for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) to apply for $25 million in federal funding to combat the opioid crisis in North Carolina. NCDHHS is continuing its work to support alcohol and drug addiction recovery initiatives across the state.

Expanding Medicaid is a proven strategy to fight the drug epidemic. Medicaid expansion would provide coverage for up to 600,000 working North Carolinians. Currently, the state is losing $521 million every month it hasn’t expanded Medicaid.

Read the Proclamation.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Roy Cooper Proclaims September as National Recovery Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.