Derby Barracks/ Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5003998

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor                            

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/05/22, 1613 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  East Farm Hill Road in Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions & Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Phillips 

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On 09/05/22 at approximately 1613 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight that occurred at a residence on East Hill Road in Troy, VT. Further investigation revealed Phillips caused pain or bodily injury to a family member. Investigation also revealed Phillips was in violation of his current conditions from a previous crime. Phillips was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Orleans Criminal Division on September 8, 2022, at 1000 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 8th,2022 / 1000 hours   

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orleans Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Kali Lindor 

Vermont State Police

Derby

35 Crawford Farm Rd

Newport, VT 05855

Tel. 802-334-8881

kali.lindor@vermont.gov

 

