Derby Barracks/ Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A5003998
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/05/22, 1613 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Farm Hill Road in Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions & Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Timothy Phillips
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/05/22 at approximately 1613 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight that occurred at a residence on East Hill Road in Troy, VT. Further investigation revealed Phillips caused pain or bodily injury to a family member. Investigation also revealed Phillips was in violation of his current conditions from a previous crime. Phillips was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Orleans Criminal Division on September 8, 2022, at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 8th,2022 / 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orleans Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
