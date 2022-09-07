DCCA NEWS RELEASE: Teams Invited to Register for the 2022-2023 Hawaii LifeSmarts Competition

HONOLULU – The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Office of the Securities Commissioner invites teams to participate in the 2022-2023 Hawaii LifeSmarts Competition.

After two years of hosting a modified competition, the DCCA is pleased to announce the resumption of a full program that includes an in-person, gameshow-style State Competition.

LifeSmarts is a free, national educational program that teaches students critical life skills in five key areas: Personal Finance, Consumer Rights & Responsibilities, Health & Safety, the Environment, and Technology through online quizzes and in-person competitions. Teams must consist of one adult coach/teacher and at least 4 students.

Registration is now open at lifesmarts.org.

High school or “Varsity” teams can participate in the online portion of the competition from Monday, October 17, 2022 until Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. HST. The top four (4) highest scoring teams will be invited to compete at the state championship competition in Honolulu on February 17, 2023. The winning team will represent Hawaii at the national LifeSmarts competition, scheduled for April 27-30, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio

“We are excited to once again host the full Hawaii LifeSmarts program,” said Securities Commissioner Ty Nohara. “We encourage students statewide to participate in this free national educational program.”

Middle school or “Junior Varsity” (JV) teams with students in grades 6-8 can participate in an online-only competition from October 17, 2022 to December 9, 2022. The top four (4) scoring teams will be invited to the state competition and recognized for their accomplishments.

For more information about the Hawaii LifeSmarts program, please visit www.lifesmartshawaii.com or contact LifeSmarts Assistant State Coordinator, Gloryana Akapo, at (808) 586-2737 or [email protected].

The Hawaii LifeSmarts program is locally sponsored by the DCCA’s Office of the Securities Commissioner and Insurance Division, in partnership with the Hawaii Credit Union League, and is run by the National Consumers League. Over 2,500 local students have participated in Hawaii LifeSmarts since 2005. Local businesses interested in becoming a sponsor of the Hawaii LifeSmarts program are welcome to contact the assistant state coordinator for more information.

