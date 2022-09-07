Vietnam Menstrual Cups Market | Share, Trends, Top Companies, Segmentation, Development Status & Industry Forecast 2026

A menstrual cup is a feminine hygiene device that is used to collect menstrual fluid and prevent it from leaking on the clothes.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Vietnam Menstrual Cups Market by Product Type, Material, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the Vietnam menstrual cups market was valued at $1.521 million, and is projected to reach $2.264 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The reusable menstrual cups segment accounted for around two-thirds of the total market share in 2018.

Menstrual cups are used during menstruation to collect menstrual fluid. They differ from sanitary napkins and tampons as these cups collect menstrual blood instead of absorbing it. There are two types of menstrual cups such as disposable and reusable. The reusable cups can be used for up to five years or more. This reduces their long-term cost than that of disposable tampons or pads, though the initial cost is higher. Menstrual cups are also promoted as more practical and eco-friendlier than pads and tampons. Furthermore, the reusable menstrual cups are greatly decreasing the amount of waste generated from menstrual cycles.

Menstrual cups are used as feminine hygiene products during menstruation, and their demand is increasing every year due to their durability, economy and no-frills features. Silicone reusable menstrual cups are in high demand in the industry due to their reusability, hypoallergenicity, comfort and long-term use. Moreover, increasing female population along with high cost of pads and tampons is driving the market growth. In addition, these cups are easy to use and do not cause complications during menstruation. It also reduces the risk of postmenstrual infections, further boosting market growth. However, cultural resistance in Vietnam is diminishing the acceptance of these sanitation measures. Also, the high initial cost of menstrual cup is expected to hamper the market growth.

Major Key Players -

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the Vietnam menstrual cups market, namely Anigan, Diva International Inc., Fleurcup, Jaguara, s.r.o., Lingroup Co., Ltd. (Lintimate), Lune Group Oy Ltd., Lena Cup, Mooncup Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, OVA Vietnam Company Limited, Sterne (Si-Line), and YUUKI Company s.r.o. and others.

The medical-grade silicon segment to rule the roost-

Based on material, the medical grade silicones segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018. The thermoplastic elastomer segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% till 2026.

The online stores segment to retain its dominance during the study period-

Based on distribution channel, the online stores segment held the major share in 2018, garnering more than three-fourths of the total market. The pharmacy/retail stores segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the estimated period.

Key Findings of the Vietnam Menstrual Cups Market :

Based on material, the medical grade silicones segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the near future.

By distribution channel, the pharmacies/retail stores segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the reusable menstrual cups segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.

