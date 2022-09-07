Senator Collett Announces Nearly $1.5 Million in Funding for Local Parks & Recreation and Conservation Projects

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. − September 7, 2022 − Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) has announced $1,471,300 in grant funding for local projects awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (DCNR’s) Community Conservation Partnerships Program (CCPP).

According to Senator Collett: “Since day one, Governor Wolf and his administration have recognized that investing in conservation and nature makes economic sense for Pennsylvania. I am proud to have played a role in ensuring that this year’s DCNR CCPP awardees include so many worthy projects from in and around the 12th District.”

Grant recipients in the current and future 12th District include:

Bucks County – $125,000 for the preparation of a countywide Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan.

Hatboro Borough – $204,200 for the acquisition of land along Spring Avenue for a new community park.

Montgomery Township – $250,000 for improvements to Whistlestop Park in Hatfield Township, including the renovation of pedestrian walkways, construction of an internal loop trail and pickleball courts, and stormwater management measures.

Upper Gwynedd Township – $47,900 for the preparation of a Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan.

Upper Moreland Township – $200,000 for the acquisition of land along Woodlawn Avenue for passive and active recreation.

Warrington Township – $134,200 for the restoration of the Mill Creek Preserve.

Natural Lands Trust, Inc. – $60,000 for the acquisition of land in Salford Township for an addition to the Fulshaw Craeg Preserve.

Wissahickon Valley Watershed Association – $450,000 for the acquisition of land in Whitpain Township for passive recreation.

Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) grants are administered by the DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation (BRC). $90 million was awarded to more than 330 projects across the Commonwealth, representing the largest single investment in recreation and conservation in agency history.

###