EXCLUSIVE SINGAPORE PREMIERE OF “ALL THE LORD’S MEN” AT THE PROJECTOR GOLDEN MILE, SEPTEMBER 16-22

Key art of ALL THE LORD'S MEN Noel Mirabal (“Jerry") and Andrew Burton (“Jimmy”) plot their next move in the indie comedy ALL THE LORD'S MEN. Andrew Burton, Writer and Director of Indie Comedy ALL THE LORD'S MEN

FILMMAKER ANDREW BURTON BRINGS CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED US INDEPENDENT FILM TO ASIAN AUDIENCES

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie comedy “All The Lord’s Men,” written and directed by American filmmaker Andrew Burton, will make its Asian premiere in Singapore exclusively at The Projector, Golden Mile Tower on September 16 at 7:30 p.m. The critically acclaimed film, released through Burton’s production company Burton Pictures, will be shown in the cinema’s Blue Room through September 22, and tickets are available through Peatix.

“All The Lord’s Men” features Jerry (Noel Mirabal) and Jimmy (Andrew Burton) as two unskilled detectives in Los Angeles who fall under the influence of a mysterious cult leader while on a mission to nowhere. This cult leader, a certain Dr. Busner, (Matt Fling), is joined by an ensemble of societal castaways as he seeks to integrate his vision for a new world with the demands of Myra (Iris Braydon) from Geneva, a woman who claims to be the new God. As we follow these characters on their investigations into the veracity of Myra’s claims, we begin to ask ourselves, like Jimmy and Jerry do, whether reality can ever really be real.

The film stars Andrew Burton, Noel Mirabel, Matt Fling, Iris Braydon, Ilia Volok, William Castrogiovanni, Ayden Skye, Rachel Pendinoff, and Olivier Riquelme. The film was written and directed by Andrew Burton.

“This film is for people who liked the films Inherent Vice and The Big Lebowski and the satirical buddy-cop movie Kung Fury,” said Andrew Burton. “Fans of the hit TV show Miami Vice and David Lynch movies will love the theme of this film. When I was writing the script, I was channeling 1980s rock and roll disco and Miami cop shows and the cult British comedy series Garth Merenghi’s Dark Place.”

“All The Lord’s Men” premiered in select US theaters in July and digitally in August on major streaming platforms including iTunes, Amazon, Amazon UK, Redbox, Vubiquity, Google Play, Tubi TV, and Xumo. It will soon be available on Apple TV and Vudu, with French and Spanish versions also available.

For more information about the film please visit Burton Pictures

Images from film: Images All The Lord's Men

The official trailer is here: Trailer All The Lord's Men

ABOUT BURTON ENTERTAINMENT:

Burton Pictures is a motion picture company dedicated to producing and delivering high-quality entertainment to audiences worldwide. With a focus on continuously creating original content which it owns, Burton Pictures primarily generates multi-film stories, believing that the future of motion picture storytelling should be through long-form narrative which utilizes the unique attributes of cinema to entertain a global audience.

Burton Pictures has thus far produced and distributed theatrically and digitally the feature films Roma 96 (2020), All the Lord's Men (2022), and the Pan American trilogy. Pan American Volume 1 will premiere in the winter of 2022. Burton Pictures will begin filming its next project, Chernobyl High, a globe-romping saga, in early 2023.

Burton Pictures focuses on long-form storytelling within the form of cinema, believing that cinema, especially on a big screen, can do things that television cannot. Burton Pictures creates new and unique content which it owns, and which can provide avenues to creating further content within an established, original cinematic universe. Burton Pictures has a very global focus, present in all its films, which utilize diverse casts and shoot all over the world and typically use multiple languages in one film; Burton Pictures believes cinema is the great universal language and can entertain all through highlighting that which humanity shares globally while also acknowledging our differences.

Official Trailer of "All The Lord's Men" from Burton Pictures