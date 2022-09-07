Route 1001 Bridge Street Utility Work Begins Monday in Etna

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Bridge Street (Route 1001) in Etna Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, September 12 weather permitting

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Bridge Street between Cherry Street and Freeport Street weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through late September. Crews from TI Services, Inc. will conduct water line work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Suzie Tata at 412-609-6485.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

