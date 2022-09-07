Church Street Closure Begins Next Week in Bridgeville

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a portion of Church Street at the intersection with Route 50 (Washington Pike) in Bridgeville Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, September 12 weather permitting.

Church Street will close to traffic at the intersection with Route 50 beginning at 7 a.m. Monday continuously through 10 p.m. Saturday, September 17. Crews will conduct roadway reconstruction work. Church Street traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

From Route 50, turn on westbound Station Street

Turn left onto Chess Street

Follow Chess Street to Church Street

End detour

The work is part of the $10.78 million improvement project that will widen the structure over Chartiers Creek to seven lanes using Accelerated Bridge Construction. Additionally, an exclusive lane from southbound Washington Pike to northbound I-79 will be constructed, widening work will occur on the northbound I-79 on-ramp, and Chartiers Street will be widened to include a turning lane. The project began in 2021 with utility relocation work and is anticipated to conclude in late 2022. During the 2022 construction season, the bridge will be closed for three extended weekends and a 10-day closure of Chartiers Street will be required. Information will be provided in advance of all closures.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





