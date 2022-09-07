"Godmother of Silicon Valley” Esther Wojcicki invests in and joins BoxPlay Board of Directors

Esther is a world-renowned journalist and educator and ex-founder of Google for Education. An American journalist, educator, and vice chair of the Creative Commons advisory council.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esther is a world-renowned journalist and educator and ex-founder of Google for Education. An American journalist, educator, and vice chair of the Creative Commons advisory council. Wojcicki has studied education and technology. She is the founder of the Palo Alto High School Media Arts Program in Palo Alto, CA, and the Co-Founder of TractLearning, Inc that publishes the website Tract.app a peer to peer, project-based, gamified learning platform for kids 8 years and over. Also author of bestselling books How to raise successful people : simple lessons for radical results and Moonshots in Education: Launching Blended Learning in the Classroom, Pacific Research Institute.

Wojcicki joining as an investor and NED comes at a time of rapid growth for media-ed-tech enterprise, BoxPlay which aims to democratize career success. Customers and partners include Accenture and Pearson. BoxPlay boasts a track record of zero churn and 100% engagement in its online EdTech courses.

BoxPlay is focused on modernizing training content for professionals by rebuilding the most critical and in demand subjects for today’s new ways of working. They do this by approaching the subjects in a completely different way using science-based storytelling along with high quality engagement techniques. Each product builds upon the other and/or can stand alone. All have assessments and exams. Box products have passed global major bodies of accreditation for those needing mandatory compliance credits.

“The methodology is highly unusual and very effective,” said Wojcicki, when asked what attracted her most about BoxPlay’s offering. “It helps people learn skills that are necessary to be effective in life, including how to believe in yourself.”

Wojcicki joins other sophisticated investors ranging from C-suite executives of major EdTech companies and global corporations, Universities and A-list actors.

Female founded, Box is led by Clare Munn, a media executive, public speaker, and award-winning film producer.

“We are absolutely delighted and honored to have Esther on our board. She is someone I’ve admired for a long time and gotten to know on a personal level. Her candor and incredible intelligence match her wit. Yes, Esther has made me shriek with laughter too. I am very excited to learn from, and with her, as we scale.”

Part of Box’s methodology leverages CQ: Communication Quotient™ which assesses communication intelligence capabilities and helps users to fine tune them.

Munn’s fellow co-founders are equally obsessed with modernizing learning and as three are dyslexic the approaches are different, and it is working. To date, BoxPlay boasts zero churn and 100% engagement from customers enrolled in courses.

“I’d recommend these CQ courses for anyone in NPS for setting the context and getting valuable pointers and tips to work on. The courses serve as an excellent kick-starter or refresher for the topics”. – Rory Timlin, Managing Director at Accenture

About www.BoxPlay.io: Make Learning The New Habit™