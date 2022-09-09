Local Mortgage Broker Gives Back in a Big Way
Peter Motem, a local mortgage broker at EasyApproval.ca Mortgages, is giving back to his clients with a contest to win a free mortgage payment.GEORGETOWN, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a day and age where mortgage rates are on the rise, one local mortgage broker is doing his part to give back to his clients in a big way.
Peter Motem of EasyApproval.ca Mortgages has been helping his clients navigate mortgage options for more than a decade. During that time, he’s been offering up a free mortgage payment to one lucky client, each and every year.
“It’s a really simple and straightforward contest for clients. There’s no complicated rules or things to do. You just work with EasyApproval.ca Mortgages for your financing and you’re entered. It’s simple and can make a really big difference to someone, especially with the way that inflation has hit the economy.” – explained Peter
The draw takes place just before Christmas each year. One client from the current calendar year, is randomly selected to win their January mortgage payment. A prize worth up to $3000.
The contest isn’t just a phone call and a cheque in the mail, either. It’s a full-blown event that presents the winners with a jumbo-sized cheque to celebrate the occasion.
Last year’s winners, Shane Reid and Sarah Korz of St. Catherines, Ontario, had nothing but glowing things to say about financing their home with Peter and of course, winning the contest.
“When we got the news that we won the contest, of course we were excited. It's rare that we win things, let alone something as great as a mortgage payment. It helped us very much this winter, as it came just before Christmas, and it took a big load off of the holidays. With recently moving into our home and renovations that had to be done, Christmas was looking to be a little tight. With 2 young children, that was the last thing we wanted. We used the money to pay off the holiday bills, and to take the family on a little mini getaway. We are so grateful for all the help that Peter gave us through the entire process of buying a house, he made it feel like a walk in the park.” said Shane Reid.
If you’re interested in entering the contest, there’s still time to participate in this year's draw.
Simply finance or refinance your home with Peter Motem and EasyApproval.ca Mortgages before December and your family will be automatically entered in to win a free mortgage payment this winter.
