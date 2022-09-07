Patriot One Technologies’ SmartGateway Recognized as 2022 New Product of the Year

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced its SmartGateway patron screening solution was named winner in Security Today’s 2022 New Product of the Year award program, in the category of Pedestrian Security Entrances.



“By being recognized in entry security, an industry that hasn’t seen new innovations in quite some time, this award validates our innovation, technology and business approach and shows the value that modern artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled weapons detection solutions have on venues and facilities,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. “Since its release earlier this year, SmartGateway has protected countless patrons and staff members in various industries. I’m proud of the work our team has done to make SmartGateway customizable and flexible for every security scenario, and we are looking forward to delivering continued innovation and value to our customers on top of this platform.”

SmartGateway is a patron-screening solution placed at entrances to stadiums, entertainment venues, casinos and other facilities to keep weapons out, while drastically enhancing the patron experience. The system uses AI sensors to unobtrusively scan for guns, knives and other prohibited items as people walk through, without requiring them to divest of personal items. This is a significantly safer and faster approach than traditional walk-through metal detectors and other alternatives.

“We are fortunate to have so many entries and applaud every entrant for their ingenuity and painstaking efforts to ensure the security business is meeting technology challenges,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief of Security Today magazine. “New Product of the Year confirms to me that the best and the brightest are completely invested in their craft and have strategic plans to bring new technology to the forefront.”

SmartGateway is currently being used to keep facilities across the country safe, including Kia Georgia Inc., Tachi Palace Casino Resort and the new Moody Center in Austin.

For more on how Patriot One’s SmartGateway could secure your organization, contact us.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The Company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fa7cd7e-7a5c-448b-9c83-7142d17e2bee