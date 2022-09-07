Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,783 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.  Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Rau discussed the importance of continued close collaboration in the global response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.  The Secretary thanked Poland for its sustained security assistance and humanitarian support to Ukraine and its generosity in hosting millions of refugees from Ukraine.  The Secretary also discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation on civil nuclear power generation in Poland to advance shared energy security, climate change, and national security objectives.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.