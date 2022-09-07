Submit Release
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Announces Release of 2021 Schedule K-3s

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) (the “Partnership”) has announced that the Partnership’s 2021 Schedule K-3s, reflecting items of international tax relevance for each unitholder, are now available on its website, http://www.shellmidstreampartners.com. Unitholders requiring this information may access their respective Schedule K-3 via a link on  the “Tax Information” page, or use the following direct link: https://www.partnerdatalink.com/Shell .
A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific tax reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.
If a unitholder is unable to access their Schedule K-3 online, unitholders may contact ShellK1Help@deloitte.com or call toll-free 1-855-288-4071.   

About Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream and logistics assets. The Partnership’s assets include interests in entities that own (a) crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals that serve as key infrastructure to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers and (b) storage tanks and financing receivables that are secured by pipelines, storage tanks, docks, truck and rail racks and other infrastructure used to stage and transport intermediate and finished products. The Partnership’s assets also include interests in entities that own natural gas and refinery gas pipelines that transport offshore natural gas to market hubs and deliver refinery gas from refineries and plants to chemical sites along the Gulf Coast.
For more information on Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. and the assets owned by the Partnership, please visit www.shellmidstreampartners.com.
Inquiries:
Shell Media Relations: +1 832 337 4355
Shell Investor Relations North America: +1 832 337 2837

* SHELL and the SHELL Pecten are registered trademarks of Shell Trademark Management, B.V. used under license.


