9/7/2022

CFO Jimmy Patronis: Standing With Florida’s First Responders During Suicide Prevention Month



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In recognition of September as Suicide Prevention Month, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis issued a



CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “On a daily basis, Florida’s first responders answer the call and stand on the frontlines of our communities. Whether it’s a tragedy on a mass scale like the Surfside building collapse or a routine call to a car accident, these heroes are constantly making sacrifices for the communities that they serve. Unfortunately, they often respond to situations where they are exposed to more terrible things than most people will see in a lifetime. Because of this, PTSD within our first responder community is significant and firefighters alone attempt suicide at a much higher rate than the general population. It’s important to raise awareness for the mental health struggles that these men and women face so they can feel comfortable finding the support they need. Our first responders are here for us on our worst day and we have to be there for them on theirs.”



The proclamation can be viewed below and downloaded



PROCLAMATION



WHEREAS, September is recognized as Suicide Prevention Month, a time to bring visibility and awareness to suicide prevention, treatment, and to ensure Floridians who suffer from mental health challenges have the resources and services available to assist them in times of need; and



WHEREAS, education about the warning signs of suicide and mental health issues, such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorders (PTSD), can be empowering to families and friends to help those in need; and



WHEREAS, the State of Florida has demonstrated its commitment to provide resources and prioritize preventive measures for those who are most at risk, including our youth, veterans, seniors, and first responders; and



WHEREAS, firefighters alone are attempting suicide at a rate five times higher than the general population and first responders as a whole are attempting suicide at rates more than ten times higher than the general population; and



WHEREAS, Florida recognized the need for services and benefits for our first responders suffering from PTSD, which causes them to have higher risks of suicide, implementing legislation in 2019 addressing this underserved population; and



WHEREAS, all Floridians who feel like they need help are encouraged to contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255; or through their local 2-1-1 provider to receive confidential help that is available through their communities; or to text HOME to the Crisis Prevention Line at 741741; and



WHEREAS, it is never too late to get help and to find hope in wellness, recovery, and healing.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal of the State of Florida does hereby recognize the month of September as



SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH



IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF the Chief Financial Officer of the State of Florida has hereunto subscribed his name on the 1st day of September 2022.



