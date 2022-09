CFO Jimmy Patronis: Standing With Florida’s First Responders During Suicide Prevention Month

In recognition of September as Suicide Prevention Month, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis issued a proclamation addressing the mental health struggles faced by many Floridians; especially first responders. The proclamation recognizes the high level of attempted suicide among firefighters and the large rates of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in Florida’s first responders due to their frequent exposure to significant traumatic incidents incurred in the line of duty.said, “On a daily basis, Florida’s first responders answer the call and stand on the frontlines of our communities. Whether it’s a tragedy on a mass scale like the Surfside building collapse or a routine call to a car accident, these heroes are constantly making sacrifices for the communities that they serve. Unfortunately, they often respond to situations where they are exposed to more terrible things than most people will see in a lifetime. Because of this, PTSD within our first responder community is significant and firefighters alone attempt suicide at a much higher rate than the general population. It’s important to raise awareness for the mental health struggles that these men and women face so they can feel comfortable finding the support they need. Our first responders are here for us on our worst day and we have to be there for them on theirs.”The proclamation can be viewed below and downloaded here , September is recognized as Suicide Prevention Month, a time to bring visibility and awareness to suicide prevention, treatment, and to ensure Floridians who suffer from mental health challenges have the resources and services available to assist them in times of need; and, education about the warning signs of suicide and mental health issues, such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorders (PTSD), can be empowering to families and friends to help those in need; and, the State of Florida has demonstrated its commitment to provide resources and prioritize preventive measures for those who are most at risk, including our youth, veterans, seniors, and first responders; and, firefighters alone are attempting suicide at a rate five times higher than the general population and first responders as a whole are attempting suicide at rates more than ten times higher than the general population; and, Florida recognized the need for services and benefits for our first responders suffering from PTSD, which causes them to have higher risks of suicide, implementing legislation in 2019 addressing this underserved population; and, all Floridians who feel like they need help are encouraged to contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255; or through their local 2-1-1 provider to receive confidential help that is available through their communities; or to text HOME to the Crisis Prevention Line at 741741; and, it is never too late to get help and to find hope in wellness, recovery, and healing.