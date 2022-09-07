3 major international exhibitions open in HCM City

VIETNAM, September 7 -

HCM CITY — The International Exhibition on Energy Power Vietnam (EPV) Solutions; Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, Air Purification and Refrigeration Systems (HVACR); Marine (INMEX) all opened on Wednesday at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in HCM City.

Informa Markets has combined three large international expos that have attracted the participation of 200 local and foreign exhibitors, with more than 80 per cent of the latter coming from 22 developed countries such as Germany, South Korea, China, and Singapore.

EPV, HVACR & INMEX offer valuable experience of the latest solutions and help businesses network, BT Tee, general director of Informa Markets Vietnam, said.

The industry sectors represented at this event are diverse but share a common focus – to better manage energy resources and to align with the pressing need to deploy new technologies in the efforts to mitigate climate change, he said.

A number of seminars will be held to provide attendees with an insight into the three core industrial sectors in Việt Nam.

Informa is organising the expos that will run until Friday (September 9) in co-ordination with international organisations and associations including the Asia Pacific Urban Energy Association, Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Association and the Instrumentation and Control Association. — VNS