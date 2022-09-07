EVN to invest in $1 billion thermal power plant in Cần Thơ

VIETNAM, September 7 - CẦN THƠ – Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has been accepted as the investor of the US$1.19 billion Ô Môn III thermal power plant located in Cần Thơ City, under a decision issued by the municipal People’s Committee.

The EVN is expected to pour VNĐ9.9 trillion ($428.2 million) into the project and the rest will be mobilised from other sources.

The project covers 8,342ha and is valid for 31 years since the decision for leasing land came into effect (2021-2052).

Work on the facility is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2025. It is expected to receive gas in the third quarter of 2027 and join the national power grid in the last quarter of the year.

Once completed, the plant will provide electricity for the southern region and help ensure a stable supply for the country.

The EVN is also the investor of the Ô Môn I thermal power plant project with a capacity of 660 MW and the Ô Môn IV thermal power plant project with a capacity of 1,050 MW.

Ô Môn III Thermal Power Plant Project has a capacity of 1,050MW with a total preliminary investment cost estimate of about VNĐ25 trillion, while Ô Môn IV Thermal Power Plant Project has a total preliminary investment cost estimate of about VNĐ29 trillion.

These power projects will use natural gas, located in Ô Môn Power Complex in Cần Thơ City, where site areas have been arranged for project construction. Both projects are important in ensuring the south's power supply in the coming years. VNS