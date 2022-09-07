Cosmetic Dentistry Market | Report Study on Challenges, Application and Opportunities to 2030

Some common cosmetic procedures include porcelain veneers, whitening teeth, bonding teeth, restoring a smile, restoring the full mouth, and lifting the gums.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “cosmetic dentistry, by product type, end-user, and age group: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030," the global cosmetic dentistry market size was valued at $14.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $24.3 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.20% from 2021 to 2030.

Cosmetic dentistry, also known as aesthetic dentistry, has not been clearly defined by the American Dental Association (ADA). However, dentists define it as the method of dentistry that improves a patient’s smile and self-image. Cosmetic dentistry focuses on improving appearance of the teeth, mouth, and smile. Common cosmetic dentistry options include whitening, reshaping, bonding, bridging, veneers, implants, gum lifts, straightening, and bite reclamation.

The dental systems and equipment segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of dental disorders such as tooth decay, gum disease, dental cracks, and dental cavities, and periodontal diseases in adults. In addition, increase in awareness about importance of aesthetic appearance among adults, especially in women also propels the market growth. Moreover, North America are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in focus on surgical procedures for improving aesthetic presence. In addition, high prevalence of people missing teeth in one or both jaws, coupled with increased adoption of dental implants for treatment purposes in the region propels growth of the market.

The global cosmetic dentistry market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, age group, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By product type, it is divided into dental systems & equipment, dental implants, dental bridges, dental veneers, dental crowns, orthodontic braces, and inlays & onlays. By end user, it is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. Others include cosmetic or aesthetic centers. On the basis of age group, it is categorized into adult and children. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By end user, it is segmented into hospitals and dental clinics, dental labs and others. Others include cosmetics or beauty salons. Hospitals and dental clinics dominated the global market in 2020 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in the number of dental clinics and more people opting for cosmetic dental treatment in dental clinics and hospitals.

Major Market Players -

Leading market players profiled in this report include 3M Company, Align Technology, Inc., DENTSPLY Sirona, Envista Holdings, Henry Schein, and Kuraray Co. Ltd., Planmeca Group, Roland DG, Straumann Holdings AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Key Findings Of The Study -

By product type, the dental systems and equipment held largest share in the global market in 2020.

By end user, the dental hospitals & clinics held largest cosmetic dentistry market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By age group, the adult dominates the global cosmetic dentistry market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global cosmetic dentistry market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to the presence of major key players in the countries like the U.S. In addition, increase in focus on surgical procedures for improving the esthetic presence. In addition, high prevalence of people missing teeth in one or both the jaws, coupled with increased adoption of dental implants for treatment purposes, is expected to drive cosmetic dentistry market in the North America.

