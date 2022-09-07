Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,247 in the last 365 days.

Kalera to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Event on September 22

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalera Public Limited Company (Nasdaq: KAL, “Kalera” or the “Company”), a vertical farming company, today announced it will host a 90-minute Virtual Analyst and Investor Event on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Analysts and investors will have the opportunity to hear from Kalera senior management on the compelling global market opportunity in Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), and specifically vertical farming; the company’s differentiated Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) strategy; its priorities for profitable growth; an overview of operations and unit economics; an update on Kalera’s superior technology platform, and key financial metrics​. Kalera’s vision is to lead the world to sustainable nourishment and is on a mission to be the recognized leader in locally grown, cleaner, tastier, and more nutritious produce. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The Virtual Analyst and Investor Event will include presentations from:

  • Jim Leighton, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Fernando Cornejo, Chief Financial Officer
  • Aric Nissen, Chief Marketing Officer
  • Austin Martin, Chief Operating Officer
  • Dr. Jade Stinson, Co-Founder and President of Vindara, Inc.

The live broadcast of the event will be available via Kalera’s website at www.investors.kalera.com and a recording will be available shortly after the presentation.

About Kalera
As a leader in controlled environmental agriculture, Kalera is driven by our belief that vertical farming can play an important role in securing access to fresh produce for a growing world population facing climate change and concerns about the future of traditional farming. Through our proprietary technology, we sustainably grow local, delicious, nutrient-rich, pesticide-free, non-GMO leafy greens year-round. Our automated, data-driven, hydroponic vertical farms produce higher yields and, use 95% less water, and 99% less land than traditional farming. Sold under the Kalera brand, our leafy greens are “better than organic” and priced competitively, always with the end consumer in mind. Kalera is headquartered in Orlando, Florida with farms in Orlando; Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas; Denver, Colorado; and Kuwait, with additional farms under development. More information is available at www.kalera.com.

Contact
Kalera PLC
Aparna Mehra
aparna.mehra@kalera.com

Financial Profiles, Inc.
Julie Kegley
jkegley@finprofiles.com
310.622.8246


Primary Logo

You just read:

Kalera to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Event on September 22

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.