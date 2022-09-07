Intapp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Fourth quarter SaaS and support revenue of $52.7 million, up 34% year-over-year

Fourth quarter total revenue of $75.5 million, up 23% year-over-year

Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $162.9 million, up 48% year-over-year



/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. Intapp also provided its outlook for the first quarter and full fiscal year of 2023.

“We are proud to end the fiscal fourth quarter and our first year as a public company on a high note, having beaten our guidance every quarter,” said John Hall, CEO of Intapp. “We enter fiscal year 2023 with continued strong demand for our purpose-built solutions and industry cloud platform, and a stellar team of dedicated professionals who are committed to providing value to the clients we serve across the professional and financial services industry.”

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

SaaS and support revenue was $52.7 million, representing a 34% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Total revenue was $75.5 million, representing a 23% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Cloud ARR was $162.9 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 48% year-over-year compared to Cloud ARR as of June 30, 2021. Cloud ARR represented 60% of total ARR as of June 30, 2022, as compared to 52% as of June 30, 2021.

Total ARR was $270.5 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 27% year-over-year compared to Total ARR as of June 30, 2021.

GAAP operating loss was $22.8 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, primarily reflecting an increase in non-cash stock compensation expense.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $3.9 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, reflecting planned growth investments.

GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $21.6 million, compared to a GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $19.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, primarily reflecting an increase in non-cash stock compensation expense.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $2.6 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.

GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.35, compared to a GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.68 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. *

Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.04, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.19 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. *

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

SaaS and support revenue was $193.0 million, representing a 34% year-over-year increase compared to fiscal year 2021.

Total revenue was $272.1 million, representing a 27% year-over-year increase compared to fiscal year 2021.

GAAP operating loss was $99.5 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $23.0 million in fiscal year 2021, primarily reflecting an increase in non-cash stock compensation expense.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $7.1 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $8.0 million in fiscal year 2021, primarily reflecting the first year costs of being a publicly traded company and planned growth investments.

GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $99.7 million, compared to a GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $62.3 million in fiscal year 2021, primarily reflecting an increase in non-cash stock compensation expense.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $7.3 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $15.8 million in fiscal year 2021.

GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $1.63, compared to a GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $2.23 in fiscal year 2021. *

Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.12, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.56 in fiscal year 2021. *

* Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 includes, on a weighted-average basis, 19.0 million shares of common stock issued upon the conversion of convertible preferred stock and 12.1 million shares of common stock issued upon the completion of our initial public offering in July 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $50.8 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $37.6 million as of June 30, 2021.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, cash provided by operating activities was $14.2 million, compared to cash used in operating activities of $9.7 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Business Highlights

We served more than 2,100 clients, 506 of which each generated more than $100,000 of ARR. In addition, at fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, we had 41 clients with more than $1.0 million of ARR, up from 31 such clients at the prior fiscal year end.

Due to a steady increase in ARR from upsell and cross-sell motions, we achieved an average net revenue retention rate of more than 114% in fiscal year 2022, up from an average of more than 110% in fiscal year 2021.

We announced a strategic partnership with KPMG to accelerate enterprise-level digital transformation in the professional and financial services industry.

We acquired Billstream, a next-gen prebilling automation and workflow technology, to deliver a complete work-to-bill solution for professional services firms through our OnePlace solution.

We launched Intapp Documents for Corporate Legal, which extends Microsoft 365 functionality to deliver intuitive and collaborative matter lifecycle management for in-house legal departments.

OnePlace and DealCloud adoption continued as we added new clients including law firms Beck Redden and Lightfoot, Franklin & White, growth equity firm Arrowroot Capital and real estate finance platform Haven Capital.

Our DealCloud solution was named best CRM and deal-origination technology at the 2022 Drawdown Awards.



First Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

Fiscal 2023 Outlook First Quarter Fiscal Year SaaS and support revenue (in millions) $55.0 - $56.0 $238.0 - $242.0 Total revenue (in millions) $76.0 - $77.0 $324.5 - $328.5 Non-GAAP operating loss (in millions) $1.0 - $2.0 $1.0 - $5.0 Non-GAAP net loss per share $0.03 - $0.05 $0.08 - $0.12

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

The information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “non-GAAP operating profit (loss),” “non-GAAP net loss,” and “non-GAAP net loss per share.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and the financial tables below for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company has not included a quantitative reconciliation of its guidance for non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because certain of these reconciling items, including stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, could be highly variable and cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing of certain events that have not yet occurred and are out of the Company’s control and the amounts of associated reconciling items. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company’s GAAP operating results.

Corporate Presentation

A supplemental financial presentation and other information will be accessible through Intapp’s investor relations website at https://investors.intapp.com/.

Webcast

Intapp will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The call will be webcast live via the “Investors” section of the Intapp company website at https://investors.intapp.com/. A replay of the call will be available through the Intapp website for 90 days.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,100 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year of fiscal year 2023, growth strategy, business plans and market position. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” “expand,” “outlook” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our ability to continue our growth at or near historical rates; our future financial performance and ability to be profitable; the effect of global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on the U.S. and global economies, our business, our employees, results of operations, financial condition, demand for our products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of our clients' and partners' businesses; our ability to prevent and respond to data breaches, unauthorized access to client data or other disruptions of our solutions; our ability to effectively manage U.S. and global market and economic conditions, including inflationary pressures and economic and market downturns, particularly adverse to our targeted industries; the length and variability of our sales cycle; our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to attract and retain talent; our ability to compete in highly competitive markets; our ability to manage additional complexity, burdens, and volatility in connection with our international sales and operations; our ability to incur indebtedness in the future and the effect of conditions in credit markets; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; and our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property rights. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any subsequent public filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating profit (loss), non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share. These non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition-related transaction costs, and non-cash cumulative preferred dividends.

Unlevered free cashflow is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a supplemental liquidity measure that management uses to evaluate our core operating business and our ability to meet our current and future financing and investing needs. It consists of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash paid for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software and increased by cash paid for interest expense. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Other metrics include total ARR, Cloud ARR and net revenue retention rate. Total ARR represents the annualized recurring value of all active SaaS and on-premises subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR is the portion of the annualized recurring value of our active SaaS contracts at the end of a reporting period. Contracts with a term other than one year are annualized by taking the committed contract value for the current period divided by number of days in that period, then multiplying by 365.

Net revenue retention rate is calculated by starting with the ARR from the cohort of all clients as of the twelve months prior to the applicable fiscal period, or prior period ARR. We then calculate the ARR from these same clients as of the current fiscal period, or current period ARR. We then divide the current period ARR by the prior period ARR to calculate the net revenue retention rate.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and metrics provide useful information to investors as they are used by management to manage the business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance, and allocate resources and provide useful information regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by the estimated weighted average shares outstanding for the period.

Intapp, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues SaaS and support $ 52,713 $ 39,431 $ 192,980 $ 144,075 Subscription license 13,391 14,433 44,202 45,963 Total recurring revenues 66,104 53,864 237,182 190,038 Professional services 9,417 7,393 34,889 24,595 Total revenues 75,521 61,257 272,071 214,633 Cost of revenues SaaS and support 14,170 10,663 51,177 40,644 Total cost of recurring revenues 14,170 10,663 51,177 40,644 Professional services 12,984 9,680 47,906 33,730 Total cost of revenues 27,154 20,343 99,083 74,374 Gross profit 48,367 40,914 172,988 140,259 Gross margin 64.0 % 66.8 % 63.6 % 65.3 % Operating expenses: Research and development 19,631 13,717 74,412 50,853 Sales and marketing 30,661 22,731 111,905 69,948 General and administrative 20,905 14,108 86,127 42,418 Total operating expenses 71,197 50,556 272,444 163,219 Operating loss (22,830 ) (9,642 ) (99,456 ) (22,960 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — (2,407 ) — Interest expense (38 ) (6,084 ) (274 ) (24,608 ) Other income (expense), net (1,164 ) (41 ) (976 ) 1,276 Net loss before income taxes (24,032 ) (15,767 ) (103,113 ) (46,292 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 2,445 (143 ) 3,435 (472 ) Net loss (21,587 ) (15,910 ) (99,678 ) (46,764 ) Less: cumulative dividends allocated to preferred stockholders — (4,003 ) — (15,584 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (21,587 ) $ (19,913 ) $ (99,678 ) $ (62,348 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (1.63 ) $ (2.23 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 62,285 29,342 61,267 27,950



Intapp, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,783 $ 37,636 Restricted cash 3,528 3,827 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $918 and $764 as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively 66,947 48,573 Unbilled receivables, net 6,763 6,840 Other receivables, net 3,199 858 Prepaid expenses 5,984 9,591 Deferred commissions, current 10,187 6,551 Total current assets 147,391 113,876 Property and equipment, net 12,283 10,674 Goodwill 269,103 262,270 Intangible assets, net 48,430 52,349 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 14,755 10,414 Other assets 2,451 10,244 Total assets $ 494,413 $ 459,827 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,220 $ 2,198 Accrued compensation 40,004 29,218 Accrued expenses 8,774 9,953 Deferred revenue, net 142,768 107,893 Other current liabilities 27,753 22,621 Total current liabilities 223,519 171,883 Deferred tax liabilities 2,099 5,705 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 2,712 1,908 Other liabilities 10,201 18,170 Debt, net — 275,593 Total liabilities 238,531 473,259 Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, zero and 19,870,040 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively; zero and 19,034,437 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively; liquidation preference of $0 and $203,340 as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively — 144,148 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, 50,000,000 and zero shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively; no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 2021 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value per share, 700,000,000 and 65,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively; 62,739,497 and 29,444,577 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively 63 29 Additional paid-in capital 643,227 128,943 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,672 ) (494 ) Accumulated deficit (385,736 ) (286,058 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 255,882 (157,580 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 494,413 $ 459,827



Intapp, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (21,587 ) $ (15,910 ) $ (99,678 ) $ (46,764 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,232 3,455 16,742 13,365 Amortization of deferred financing costs 39 283 114 1,135 Provision for doubtful accounts (263 ) 47 541 424 Stock-based compensation 15,219 5,838 77,514 18,061 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 2,407 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration, including unrealized foreign exchange gain (2,412 ) — (2,776 ) — Payment of contingent consideration in excess of acquisition date fair value — — (279 ) — Deferred income taxes (3,153 ) (65 ) (4,237 ) (455 ) Other — — 32 20 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations: Accounts receivable (18,762 ) (21,043 ) (18,205 ) (26,042 ) Unbilled receivables, current 3,041 (46 ) 1,347 1,738 Prepaid expenses and other assets 123 (5,018 ) 905 (4,672 ) Deferred commissions (4,015 ) (1,673 ) (7,977 ) (3,888 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 13,481 9,790 15,589 10,680 Deferred revenue, net 21,820 17,037 35,345 28,787 Other liabilities 1,903 (367 ) (3,148 ) (2,138 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9,666 (7,672 ) 14,236 (9,749 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (273 ) (79 ) (554 ) (2,473 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (1,181 ) (885 ) (4,233 ) (2,526 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired (2,500 ) (20,605 ) (2,500 ) (20,605 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,954 ) (21,569 ) (7,287 ) (25,604 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments on borrowings — — (278,000 ) (5,000 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts — — 292,758 — Payments for deferred offering costs — (3,819 ) (4,358 ) (5,410 ) Proceeds from common stock issuance — — — 29,020 Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,141 1,097 10,211 15,686 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,163 — 1,163 — Payments related to tax withholding for vested equity awards (10 ) — (3,923 ) — Payments of deferred financing costs — — (769 ) — Payments of contingent consideration — — (10,435 ) — Repurchase of shares and fully vested options — — — (1,892 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,294 (2,722 ) 6,647 32,404 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (908 ) 379 (748 ) 1,253 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,098 (31,584 ) 12,848 (1,696 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 46,213 73,047 41,463 43,159 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 54,311 $ 41,463 $ 54,311 $ 41,463 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,783 $ 37,636 $ 50,783 $ 37,636 Restricted cash 3,528 3,827 3,528 3,827 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 54,311 $ 41,463 $ 54,311 $ 41,463



Intapp, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit $ 48,367 $ 40,914 $ 172,988 $ 140,259 Adjusted to exclude the following (as related to cost of revenues): Stock-based compensation 1,121 301 4,287 1,128 Amortization of intangible assets 1,986 1,722 7,877 6,783 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 51,474 $ 42,937 $ 185,152 $ 148,170 Non-GAAP gross margin 68.2 % 70.1 % 68.1 % 69.0 %

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Research and development $ 19,631 $ 13,717 $ 74,412 $ 50,853 Stock-based compensation (3,395 ) (1,035 ) (17,166 ) (4,054 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 16,236 $ 12,682 $ 57,246 $ 46,799 Sales and marketing $ 30,661 $ 22,731 $ 111,905 $ 69,948 Stock-based compensation (4,741 ) (2,963 ) (25,428 ) (6,791 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,287 ) (1,075 ) (5,214 ) (4,052 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 24,633 $ 18,693 $ 81,263 $ 59,105 General and administrative $ 20,905 $ 14,108 $ 86,127 $ 42,418 Stock-based compensation (5,962 ) (1,538 ) (30,633 ) (6,593 ) Amortization of intangible assets (109 ) (35 ) (428 ) (35 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,366 — 639 — Acquisition-related transaction costs (1,733 ) (1,557 ) (1,939 ) (1,557 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 14,467 $ 10,978 $ 53,766 $ 34,233

Non-GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating loss $ (22,830 ) $ (9,642 ) $ (99,456 ) $ (22,960 ) Adjusted to exclude the following (including the portion related to total cost of revenues): Stock-based compensation 15,219 5,837 77,514 18,566 Amortization of intangible assets 3,382 2,832 13,519 10,870 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,366 ) — (639 ) — Acquisition-related transaction costs 1,733 1,557 1,939 1,557 Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) $ (3,862 ) $ 584 $ (7,123 ) $ 8,033

Non-GAAP Net Loss

Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (21,587 ) $ (19,913 ) $ (99,678 ) $ (62,348 ) Adjusted to exclude the following (including the portion related to cost of revenues): Stock-based compensation 15,219 5,837 77,514 18,566 Amortization of intangible assets 3,382 2,832 13,519 10,870 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,366 ) — (639 ) — Acquisition-related transaction costs 1,733 1,557 1,939 1,557 Non-cash cumulative preferred dividends — 4,003 — 15,584 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,619 ) $ (5,684 ) $ (7,345 ) $ (15,771 ) GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.35 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (1.63 ) $ (2.23 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.04 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 62,285 29,342 61,267 27,950

Unlevered Free Cash Flow

Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 14,236 $ (9,749 ) Adjusted for the following cash outlays: Purchases of property and equipment (554 ) (2,473 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (4,233 ) (2,526 ) Cash paid for interest 5,950 24,139 Unlevered free cash flow $ 15,399 $ 9,391



