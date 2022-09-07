Submit Release
Oportun to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech and digital banking platform, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

Oportun’s Chief Executive Officer Raul Vazquez will participate in a fireside chat discussion and investor meetings at the conference. The fireside chat will be available for viewing starting at 2:45pm ET on September 13 and for an additional 90 days at this link.

A link to the fireside chat webcast will also be accessible in the “Events and Presentations” section of Oportun’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.oportun.com/. A replay will be accessible via the same links following the conference.

For more information about Oportun, visit https://oportun.com.

About Oportun 
Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is an A.I.-powered digital banking platform that seeks to make financial health effortless for anyone. Driven by a mission to provide inclusive and affordable financial services, Oportun helps its over 1.8 million hardworking members meet their daily borrowing, savings, banking, and investing needs. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $14 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.3 billion in interest and fees, and automatically helped members set aside more than $8.1 billion for rainy days and other needs. In recognition of its responsibly designed products, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009.

Investor Contact
Dorian Hare
(650) 590-4323
ir@oportun.com

Media Contact
Usher Lieberman
(650) 769-9414
usher.lieberman@oportun.com


