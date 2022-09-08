Submit Release
THE TERRORIST THERAPIST® MARKS THE ANNIVERSARY OF 9/11 WITH A MOBILE BILLBOARD CIRCLING AROUND GROUND ZERO & PENTAGON

THE TERRORIST THERAPIST® MARKS THE 21ST ANNIVERSARY OF 9/11 WITH A MOBILE BILLBOARD OF HOPE & HEALING CIRCLING AROUND GROUND ZERO IN NYC & PENTAGON IN DC.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 11th, if you’re near Ground Zero in NYC or The Pentagon in Washington DC between 8am-4pm EST- you will see a Mobile Billboard Truck playing a music video to bring you hope and healing, courtesy of Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H., a board-certified psychiatrist, internationally known as The Terrorist Therapist®.

Why has Dr. Carole been on a 21-year 1-Woman Crusade to make sure we ’Never Forget’ 9/11?

September 11th, 2001 changed Dr. Carole’s life. Born and bred in New York City, her heart has remained there. So, on this tragic day, she asked herself how she could best help people - with her background as a psychiatrist, TV news-talk commentator and author - to cope with terrorism: the memories of 9/11 and the ongoing threat of terrorism. Since then, she’s worked tirelessly - writing 2 award-winning books - including her latest, Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror - the first and only book about terrorism for kids (and their parents and teachers); hosting a weekly podcast called "The Terrorist Therapist Show," doing countless media interviews, speaking engagements and more. Now, for the 21st Anniversary, her gift to New Yorkers and all Americans is this music video program that she hopes will stir everyone's hearts and provide hope and healing.

PREVIEW CLIP from music video including Tips to Build Resilience, When to Get Help for 9/11 Symptoms, etc.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/19lk9VpRrggAnN2-r433Vnxutgom29wWg/view


To find out where you can see it, or to interview Dr. Carole and ask her about 9/11, terrorism, Afghanistan and her 21-year crusade, contact: Mark Goldman of Goldman McCormick PR at 516-639-0988 (Call/text)


About Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H (‘America’s Psychiatrist’)

Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H. is a board-certified psychiatrist and author of two award-winning books on terrorism, Coping with Terrorism: Dreams Interrupted, and Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My: How to Protect Your Child In a Time of Terror.

She is also known as The Terrorist Therapist® and hosts The Terrorist Therapist Show. Dr. Carole is a 3-time Emmy honored TV News-Talk commentator on today’s headlines from a psychological and socio-political point of view. She appears on top TV shows - from Oprah to FOX News, CNN, HLN, Today Show, Good Morning America, ET, Access Hollywood and more. Dr. Carole was trained at NYU-Bellevue and at Anna Freud's London Clinic. She has served on the Clinical Faculty of UCLA's Neuropsychiatric Institute for years.

Website: www.terroristtherapist.com

Dr. Carole Previous TV Clips on Terrorism & More

Talking to Kids About Terrorism
https://vimeopro.com/editplus/dr-carole-archive/video/282694613

Good Morning, Britain - Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror
https://vimeopro.com/editplus/dr-carole-archive/video/252836375

Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 516-639-0988
email us here

You just read:

