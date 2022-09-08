Submit Release
New Podcast Episode honoring the Polish tenor Jan Kiepura

The ongoing podcast series entitled Marjan’s Musical Soirees presents a new podcast episode on the celebrated Polish tenor Jan Kiepura.

NEW YORK, NY, US, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ongoing podcast series entitled Marjan’s Musical Soirees presents a new podcast episode on the celebrated Polish tenor Jan Kiepura, 1902–1966. Jan Kiepura was one of the most famous opera singers of the last century as well as a movie star and is remembered around the world.

Whereas Kiepura was featured in 19 films, his fame started on the opera stages of Europe and North and South America. After his debut at the Lvov Opera in 1924 in Poland, he sang major tenor roles throughout the 1930s and 1940s in operas as "Tosca", "La Boheme", "Carmen", "Manon", "Aida", "Rigoletto" and "Turandot".

He also created tenor roles in new contemporary operas at the time. These included Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s "Das Wunder der Heliane" and Felice Lattuada’s opera "Le Preziose Ridicole". Jan Kiepura sang at the La Scala Opera, Vienna State Opera, Paris Operas, Metropolitan Opera, Chicago Opera, Colon Opera in Buenos Aires and innumerable concerts. With his wife, the Hungarian soprano and film star Marta Eggerth (1912–2013), together they appeared in movies and then entered the operetta genre with successful tours of Franz Lehar’s "The Merry Widow" and "Zarewitch" and the operetta "Polonaise" based on the music of Frederic Chopin and Bronislaw Kaper. This podcast episode is dedicated to Jan Kiepura’s operatic repertoire.

Jan Kiepura simultaneously crossed several genre – opera, films and operetta. His career was unique in that he was a major opera singer and at the same time a movie star. Marjan’s Musical Soirees podcast is presented by pianist Marjan Kiepura and host Jane Knox-Kiepura. Jan Kiepura is Marjan’s father.

This podcast episode along with the full Marjan's Musical Soirees Series can be found on patriamusic.com or on popular Podcast platforms.

Podcast Episode with Images about Jan Kiepura

