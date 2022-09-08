Dawn Barry, president and co-founder of Luna, recognized as a top leader by PharmaVoice

Dawn Barry, president and co-founder of Luna, named to the PharmaVoice 100 list of most inspiring leaders in the life sciences industry.

Honored for her leadership, innovation, and vision in the power and place of patients in research, Barry named for leading industry award.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luna announced today that Company president and co-founder, Dawn Barry, was named to the PharmaVoice 100 list of most inspiring leaders in the life sciences industry.

Barry joins a diverse group of industry leaders who were selected based on their inspirational qualities as well as their ability to innovate, develop breakthrough strategies, and improve the lives of patients. This year’s honorees include legacy leaders, tech wizards, innovators, disrupters, entrepreneurs, and DE&I champions.

PharmaVoice recognized Barry for her servant leadership style, entrepreneurial spirit, and ability to develop and execute an innovative privacy-preserving technology company that improves drug development by connecting patients—and their real-world data—directly with researchers. Under her leadership, Luna has built a platform bringing people, health communities, scientists, and industry together to ask better research questions and procure better information for faster cures.

“Working with Dawn and Luna on a community-led discovery program for Hunter Syndrome has been a great experience. Dawn’s leadership, the dedication of the team, and close collaboration with the patient groups pave the way for innovative, participatory approaches in evidence generation in rare diseases, and we at Takeda are proud to be part of these pivotal efforts,” says Daniel Fertek, M.D., M.B.A., Global Medical Lead MPS II, Global Portfolio, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

“For far too long, research in the medical sciences has focused on preconceived notions on what to ask rather than listening to the individuals to lead us to the right question to ask,” Barry says. “At Luna, we’ve developed a dynamic, privacy-preserving data sharing system with embedded tools like Community-Driven Innovation™, a methodology to capture the priorities of a group, their preferences, and the needs of people living with health conditions. By engaging with people, not as recruitment targets but as invaluable participants in solving a puzzle they care about, we can reshape research.”

Barry is the former vice president of applied genomics at Illumina and, for 12 years, built pioneering teams from clinical diagnostics to nutritional security. She integrated market development strategies with product and business model innovation to accelerate the application of genomics in medicine and personal healthcare. Barry has been widely recognized as a pioneer in STEM leadership including San Diego Business Journal’s 2017 Business Woman of the Year and a Girl Scouts San Diego Cool Women recipient in 2019. She serves on the Board of the Alzheimer’s Association San Diego/Imperial County and Cardea Bio and advises a number of companies.

“I’m inspired by the power of hard-working people operating in harmony for a cause bigger than themselves,” Barry says. “It’s an honor to be recognized as a member of the PharmaVoice 100 and with such an inspiring group of industry leaders.”

Each year, PharmaVoice 100 contains a diverse group of people from the clinic to the C-suite who are making meaningful contributions in their fields of influence. Barry will join other honorees to discuss the challenges faced across the life-sciences industry, at the 2022 PharmaVoice 100 Celebration: The Next Era of Leadership on September 15 for a full-day, virtual event.

About LunaPBC

Founded in 2017, LunaPBC is a public benefit corporation headquartered in San Diego, California. The team, investors, and advisors are renowned in the patient-advocacy, health, and science fields. With participation from over 180 countries and communities advancing causes including disease-specific, public health, environmental, and emerging interests, Luna's tools and services empower these collectives to gather a wide range of data -- health records, lived experience, disease history, genomics, and more -- to advance research that addresses their unique health needs. Luna makes research representative of the real world and aligned with people's true goals by giving all participants a role from right where they are. For more information, visit LunaDNA.com.