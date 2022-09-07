Sleep Aids Market | Covid19 Impact Analysis and Global Forecast to 2030

Report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Sleep Aids Market by Product and Sleep Disorders: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global sleep aids market size was valued at $59,815.10 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $111,920.10 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Sleep aids in the form of drugs, medical devices, and services are used to diagnose, monitor, and treat sleep disorders such as sleep apnea and sleepwalking. These are expected to improve the quality of sleep for patients with sleep disorders. Sleep disorders can adversely affect human health and cause chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Risk of sleep disorder increases with age and obesity, thus the increase in geriatric and obese population supplements the market growth. Moreover, increased number of initiatives being taken by healthcare organization to raise awareness about the adverse effects of sleep disorder on human health, change in lifestyle, and inconsistent sleep patterns are expected to boost the market growth. However, the side effects of using sleep medication and patent expiration are expected to hinder the market growth.

The sleep laboratories segment is expected to grow at the highest rate and provide lucrative opportunities for the market players. These are used for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders. The presence of a large number of undiagnosed patients suffering from sleep disorder is anticipated to boost the growth of this segment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Pre & Post)

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to having a negative impact on the growth of the global sleep aids market, owing to decrease in demand for sleeping aids devices for sleep disorders.

Moreover, market players have reduced investment in raw materials and resources, owing to the closure of manufacturing facilities to protect workers in all the regions, which in turn, affected the market growth.

Major Key Market Players -

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

Compumedics Limited

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck& Co., Inc.

Natus Medical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

PFIZER, INC.

Sanofi S.A.

SleepMed Inc.

Key Findings Of The Study -

On the basis of product, the mattress & pillows segment held majority share in the global sleep aids market in 2020.

On the basis of sleep disorders, the insomnia segment held largest sleep aids market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

