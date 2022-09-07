India Disposable Gloves Market Forecasted to Cross Valuation of USD 760 Mn by 2025

India Disposable Gloves Market

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title India Disposable Gloves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Ansell Limited, Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Gloveon), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Semperit AG Holding, Medline Industries, Inc., MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., RFB Latex Limited, Primus Gloves Private Limited, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., Sara Healthcare P Ltd., Vijayalakshmi Health & Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., Dahanu Rubber Gloves Manufacturing Co., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Safeshield India Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and 3p India.

The India disposable gloves market was valued at $303 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $760 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the natural rubber gloves segment accounted for more than two-fifth of the total market share in 2017. Disposable gloves are widely used in the healthcare and food industries for protection from infections. It acts as a barrier between users and contaminations as well as infectious diseases. The disposable gloves are used in various sectors such as medical, dental, food, chemical, oil & gas, and other industries for preventing cross-contamination. These gloves exhibit outstanding strength, dexterity, and comfort. In addition, these gloves provide chemical resistance and good grip to the users.

Disposable Gloves Market Key Players: Ansell Limited, Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Gloveon), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Semperit AG Holding, Medline Industries, Inc., MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., RFB Latex Limited, Primus Gloves Private Limited, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., Sara Healthcare P Ltd., Vijayalakshmi Health & Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., Dahanu Rubber Gloves Manufacturing Co., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Safeshield India Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and 3p India.

Disposable Gloves Market by Product: Natural Rubber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene, Polyethylene, and Others

Disposable Gloves Market by Form: Powdered Gloves and Non-Powdered Gloves

Disposable Gloves Market by Application: Medical Gloves and Non-Medical Gloves

Disposable Gloves Market by Distribution Channel: Wholesaling & Direct Selling, Medical Store, and Online Store

