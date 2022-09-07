US Housing Market May Be Cooling, But That’s Not Necessarily a Bad Thing, Says Andrew Shader

After several months of a real estate market that heavily favors sellers, there are signs of a slowdown. Andrew Shader explains why this isn’t all bad.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Until very recently, the real estate market was quite hot. Interest rates were falling. An increasing number of people were eager to buy. There wasn’t enough inventory to meet demand. Now, that’s changing, according to real estate experts like Andrew Shader. However, unlike some of his peers, he doesn’t see this as entirely negative.

One key thing that many real estate agents are noticing is an increase in inventory. There are simply more properties coming onto the market. Demand is also down. This combination favors buyers who now have a larger selection and the ability to slow down and be a bit more discerning about their final decision when buying property.

Many of these changes are really just a balancing process. The market is essentially returning to normal, even if the shift appears momentous. With that being said, some markets are experiencing truly impactful changes. Coastal regions with a high cost of living are one example. The decline in buyer interest in these areas has been stark.

Other clear signs of a slowdown in the housing market have appeared. There has been a noticeable increase in homes listed for more than 30 days. This slowdown is at least partially influenced by rising interest rates, a move from the Federal Reserve to curb inflation.

Anecdotal evidence shows that sellers' agents have noticed a decline in buyer interest. Open houses are less active, for example. However, there are positives to this slowdown.

Over the past 12 months, buyers often went through an intense, grueling, almost frenetic approach to purchasing homes. Many went to great lengths to make a purchase, and the process was exceptionally stressful. Buyers reported seeing homes sell within a day or two at tens of thousands of dollars above the asking price. In many cases, homes weren’t just selling above the asking price; they were selling far above their appraised values.

According to Shader, a market balanced too far in favor of any one group isn’t sustainable. It’s a positive change that buyers can now take their time to seek out properties they truly want and pay fair prices. These changes in the real estate market could also create a greater sense of trust among buyers who may have previously felt things were stacked against them.

About Andrew Shader

Andrew Shader is a real estate professional and entrepreneur from Florida. He began his professional career in insurance before changing direction. When not finding properties to improve to their full market potential, he enjoys being social with his friends and playing sports.