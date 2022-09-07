Andrew Shader Explains Why Homebuyers Are Coming to Florida: New Developments with Health and Safety Amenities

Mild weather and low taxes are just a few reasons homebuyers come to Florida. Now, Andrew Shader explains, they are coming for health and safety reasons.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Lauderdale real estate investor Andrew Shader recently provided information that explains just why some new developments are attracting homebuyers to Florida. New housing developments are incorporating amenities that are designed to promote safety and well-being. That’s a major draw now that the country is experiencing new and particularly contagious variants of COVID, in addition to the spread of monkeypox that is creating new concerns.

These changes are largely being implemented in multiunit dwellings and are in response to concerns about the transmission of illness in shared spaces. This includes concerns about shared ventilation systems in apartment and condo complexes.

As new developments are built, more steps are being taken to ensure healthier spaces and to prevent the risk of sharing recirculated air between residential units. For example, dwelling units may be equipped with individual ventilation systems that provide fresh air and ensure that air is not transferred from one unit to another.

The above is just one example of these health and safety changes. New developments are also being fitted with UV disinfecting lights, electronic polarized filters, touchless entry systems, state-of-the-art water filtration systems, and safer cleaning products. Common areas are made safer with efficient LED lighting to ensure they are always illuminated. Finally, health and safety protocols are being proactively integrated into property management policies.

It is quite likely that these innovations will become the norm in new property development. Builders who want to continue to attract buyers will have to consider these issues during the planning and development phases. This is going to be especially true when building residences for retirees and others who may be at higher risk when it comes to communicable illnesses.

As these changes attract both homebuyers and investors, they are contributing to an already robust real estate market in Florida. This is thanks to the housing explosion that Florida has experienced since the height of the pandemic, when the demand for housing in warmer climates skyrocketed. That demand can be largely attributed to workers determining that they had more flexibility than ever when it came to the opportunity to live where they wanted and work remotely. This gives investors and agents good reason to be optimistic.

About Andrew Shader

Andrew Shader started as an insurance industry entrepreneur. However, he soon discovered his passion for real estate and shifted his efforts there. In that area, he has proven his skill in finding properties with significant promise and taking action to ensure they reach their full market potential.