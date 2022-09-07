Submit Release
Eight Outstanding Citizens to be Invested with the Saskatchewan Order of Merit

CANADA, September 7 - Released on September 7, 2022

Tonight, Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty will invest the 2022 recipients into the province's highest honour, the Saskatchewan Order of Merit.

"The eight impressive recipients being honoured this evening have each made a difference in the lives of countless people in Saskatchewan," Mirasty said. "I offer my sincere congratulations to these remarkable individuals and thank them for their selfless contributions to our province."

The ceremony will begin with a moment of silence to recognize the victims of the tragic attacks that took place this past weekend on the James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon.

The 2022 Saskatchewan Order of Merit recipients are:

  • Wayne Brownlee, Saskatoon
  • Carol Rose GoldenEagle, Regina Beach
  • Trevor Herriot, Regina
  • John Hopkins, Regina (posthumous)
  • Shirley Isbister, Saskatoon
  • Harry Lafond, Muskeg Lake Cree Nation
  • Dr. Alan Rosenberg, Saskatoon
  • Marilyn Whitehead, Saskatoon

Since 1985, the Saskatchewan Order of Merit has recognized citizens who demonstrate exemplary contributions to the province in areas such as the arts, business and industry, agriculture, community leadership and volunteer service. In 1991, this award was recognized by the Government of Canada in the national sequence of orders.

The individuals invested this year will join the 258 other citizens who have previously been invested into the Saskatchewan Order of Merit. They will receive the medal of the Order at a ceremony held in their honour tomorrow evening.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on AccessNow TV and at https://www.myaccess.ca/access7/live/ beginning at 6:30p.m. Access Communications is the exclusive broadcast sponsor of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit ceremony.

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Saskatchewan Order of Merit. Individuals are encouraged to nominate current or former long-term residents of Saskatchewan who have made significant contributions to our province, including in the arts, business, industry agriculture or volunteer sectors. For more information about the Saskatchewan Order of Merit or to find out how to nominate someone, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Diane Robinson
Intergovernmental Affairs
Phone: 306-787-1077
Email: Diane.Robinson2@gov.sk.ca

