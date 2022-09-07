With 4.80% CAGR, Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Size to Hit $17,480.38 Million by 2028: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

[234+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market size & share is expected to grow about USD 17,480.38 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 4.80% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Stepan Company, Eastman Chemical Company, The Chemours Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Quaker Houghton, Nouryon, 3M Company, Element Solutions, and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Ingredients Type (Chelating Agent, Surfactants, Solvents, Solubilizers, pH Regulators, Others), By Cleaner Type (Aqueous, Solvent), By End-Use Industry (Automotive & Aerospace, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others), By Metal Type (Steel, Copper, Aluminum, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 13194.20 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.80% and is anticipated to reach over USD 17480.38 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Metal Cleaning Chemicals market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Metal Cleaning Chemicals market.

What are Metal Cleaning Chemicals? How big is the Metal Cleaning Chemicals Industry?

Market Overview:

A chemical used for cleaning metals removes organic and inorganic substances from the surface that have accumulated on it due to corrosion oxides, oil, grease, grime, and other contaminants over time. The metal surfaces must be cleaned to avoid oxidation damage, and other contaminates. Hard water, organic elements like algae, bacteria, denatured proteins, animal fats, and hydrocarbons, and inorganic elements like carbonates, hydroxides, oxides, sulfides, sulfates, silicates, and phosphates, are all thought to contribute to metal corrosion. Chemicals for cleaning metal are used in the manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and transportation sectors to clean heavy gear and equipment.

As per the analysis, the Metal Cleaning Chemicals market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.80% between 2022 and 2028.

The Metal Cleaning Chemicals market size was worth around US$ 13,194.20 Million in 2021and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 17,480.38 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

By ingredient type, the surfactant category dominated the market in 2021.

By cleaner type, the aqueous category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the global metal cleaning chemicals market in 2021.

Market Dynamics

The widespread use of metals in heavy machinery and equipment across numerous end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, railways, electrical, electronics, metallurgy, chemicals, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage, is primarily responsible for the market growth for metal cleaning chemicals. The market for metal cleaning chemicals is also being stimulated by growing concerns about industrial cleaning and maintenance.

Environmental laws that limit the use of harmful chemicals have been predicted to reduce consumer demand in industrialized nations. The need for bio-based and ecologically friendly chemicals is also expected to assist the market for chemicals used to clean metal.

Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a result of the epidemic, there has been a spike in the consumption of cleaning chemicals across a broad spectrum of product categories. This includes disinfectants, all-purpose cleaners, surface cleaners, detergents, soaps, body washes, and lotions. To stop the disease from spreading from person to person and from the environment, it is necessary to practice good personal and environmental cleanliness. Consumption at the industrial level has declined, with the exception of those industries that provide critical services, as a direct result of the shutdown of production units.

As a consequence of the disease's proliferation, the importance of cleaning operations has significantly increased. Practicing good personal hygiene and keeping surfaces clean are also necessary steps in the fight against this disease. However, the demand in the metal cleaning market was hurt by the lockdown in a number of nations as well as the shutdown of a number of production businesses. These shutdowns included the aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries amongst others.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Metal Cleaning Chemicals market include:

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Stepan Company

Eastman Chemical Company

The Chemours Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Quaker Houghton

Nouryon

3M Company

Element Solutions

Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Ingredients Type (Chelating Agent, Surfactants, Solvents, Solubilizers, pH Regulators, Others), By Cleaner Type (Aqueous, Solvent), By End-Use Industry (Automotive & Aerospace, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others), By Metal Type (Steel, Copper, Aluminum, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028



Segmentation Analysis

The global metal cleaning chemicals market is segregated based on ingredients type, cleaner type, end-use industry, metal type, and region. Based on ingredients type, the market is divided into the chelating agent, surfactants, solvents, solubilizers, pH regulators, and others. Among these, the surfactant segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on cleaner type, the market is classified into aqueous and solvent. In 2021, the aqueous category dominated the global market. Based on the end-use industry, the market is classified into automotive & aerospace, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. The manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on metal type, the market is classified into steel, copper, aluminum, and others. The steel category dominated the market in 2021.

Regional Dominance

The global metal cleaning chemicals market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, North America was expected to control the global market for metal cleaning chemicals. Eco-friendly metal cleaning chemicals are experiencing market expansion in North America due to several factors, including rising consumer awareness of environmental protection and government regulation. One of the main factors boosting the demand for metal cleaning in the area is the rapid growth of industrial production, increased trade, and an increasing number of vehicles. As a result, metal cleaning chemicals are consumed quite heavily in the area.

Recent Industry Developments:

July 2020: In North America, Evonik launched TOMADOL 904, a multifunctional surfactant used for hard surface cleaning. As a result of this launch, customers will be able to make their cleaning products more sustainable.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Metal Cleaning Chemicals industry?

What is the main driving factors propelling the Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Metal Cleaning Chemicals Industry?

What segments does the Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 13,194.20 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 17,480.38 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.80% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Stepan Company, Eastman Chemical Company, The Chemours Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Quaker Houghton, Nouryon, 3M Company, Element Solutions, and Others Key Segment By Ingredients Type, Cleaner Type, End-Use Industry, Metal Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Metal Cleaning Chemicals market is segmented as follows:

By Ingredients Type

Chelating Agent

Surfactant

Solvents

Solubilizers

pH Regulators

Others

By Cleaner Type

Aqueous

Solvent

By End-Use Industry

Automotive & Aerospace

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Metal Type

Steel

Copper

Aluminum

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed by Ingredients Type, Cleaner Type, End-Use Industry, Metal Type, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

