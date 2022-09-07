The Influence Agency Opens Up Nominations For 2022 Season of “The Influence Awards”

The Influence Awards is an exclusive digital award recognizing content creator and management excellence in the influencer marketing space

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America’s top influencer marketing awards program, The Influence Awards , curated by The Influence Agency, is back for a second year—but this time with double the influencer categories to choose from, along with agency categories.

From September 7, 2022, to September 19, 2022, nominations will be accepted through user submissions on The Influence Agency’s website, where the final 10 nominees for each category will be chosen by a panel of diverse industry judges. Participating panelists are leaders of some of the largest brands and agencies including Laura Silver ( Blue Door Agency ), Bryan Kingston ( Hasbro ), Raenah Hawkins ( Iovate ), Melissa Ahlstrand ( NBC Universal ), Stephanie Joseph-Flatts ( RBC ), Toni Rufo ( Blue Ant Plus ), and many more. Following the category nominee announcements, voting will commence on Monday, October 17, 2022, and The Influence Awards’ second official winners will be chosen by the public in winter 2022.

The Influence Awards 2021 season saw over 600 nominations and 14,000 votes, resulting in 10 content creators being crowned the first-ever winners of this prestigious accolade. This year, The Influence Awards has expanded their influencer categories from 10 to 20 and nominations are now being accepted within the following categories: athlete, beauty, cannabis, changemaker, comedy, family, fashion, fitness, food, gaming, health and wellness, interior design, lifestyle, music, pets, travel, tech, up & coming, large agency and boutique agency.

“After last year’s successful award season, we learned that there was a huge appetite from the community to acknowledge more diverse categories of influencers as well as the hardworking teams behind them,” said Stephanie Palasti, Partner and VP of Client Success, The Influence Agency. “For The Influence Awards this year, we’re really excited to introduce more opportunities to award content creators and management teams. They are all at the forefront of so much entertainment we consume and the marketing campaigns we run, so we’re really proud to spearhead an awards program that celebrates them.”

All creator nominations must have a following of at least 5,000 on any eligible social platform such as Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, YouTube and more in order to be considered. There will be one winner per category and prizes are set to be announced at a later date.

About The Influence Agency

The Influence Agency (2021 Summit Creative Award Winner, InfluenceTHIS 2019 Award Winner) is a digital marketing agency based in Toronto, Canada. Since their start in 2017, they’ve established themselves as one of North America’s most sought-after agencies for strategizing and executing some of the biggest influencer and digital marketing campaigns. They’ve worked alongside notable brands including Jamieson Vitamins, Staples, Rakuten, Napoleon, and Dole Canada—an impressive roster that continues to grow!