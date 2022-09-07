Submit Release
ADT to Participate in Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security, today announced Jim DeVries, ADT President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in San Francisco. DeVries will participate in a fireside chat, which will begin at approximately 9:15 AM PST.

A live webcast and replay will be available through the ADT investor relations website at investor.adt.com.

About ADT Inc. 

ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and businesses. Through innovative products, partnerships and the largest network of smart home, security and rooftop solar professionals in the United States, we empower people to protect and connect what matters most. For more information, visit www.adt.com.

