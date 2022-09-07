Available Power announces 200 MWh energy storage project with Greenport International Airport and Tech Center in Austin
EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy storage developer, Available Power, LLC (Available Power), today announced it has closed a deal to develop a 100 megawatt (MW) / 200 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) to support the GREENPORT International Airport and Technology Center (GREENPORT) near Austin, Texas. GREENPORT is a private, net-zero-targeted international airport and technology campus with best-in-class partners.
Available Power will lease land on the GREENPORT campus to develop the lithium-ion, front-of-the-meter (FTM) BESS, which will provide a combination of grid stability services to ERCOT and support for the local utility system to help balance electricity generation and demand. The project is currently in advanced development, and has been placed in the ERCOT interconnection queue. Available Power plans to break ground on the project in late 2023, with commercial deployment targeted for mid-2024.
“The Texas power grid is getting greener, and our goal is to ensure that it also becomes more resilient as it evolves,” said Benjamin Gregory, President of Available Power. “Large-scale energy storage is a critical component necessary to efficiently balance the grid, navigate severe weather safely, and adapt to changing consumer electricity demands. We hope our GREENPORT project will be a prime example of the power of battery energy storage in action.”
The GREENPORT campus is located on the Texas Colorado River just 15 miles from Austin’s central business district. GREENPORT International Airport (GIA) will function as a private airport dedicated to serving the growing demand for larger business, private, and charter aircraft. The GREENPORT International Technology Center will be co-located with the airport and will offer a corporate campus created to host data centers, research and development, energy demonstrations, corporate offices, and government agencies with high-security requirements.
GREENPORT Energy, LLC, will privately develop and operate the electrical infrastructure required to reliably power an independently sustainable airport and corporate campus that aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions. Planned efforts include GREENPORT Energy’s development of a biofuel-based Combined Cycle Combustion Turbine (CCCT) thermal plant operating in a Combined Heat and Power mold (CHP) that will eventually generate 800 MW of renewable energy. GREENPORT Energy is also planning the development of a diversified and distributed sustainable microgrid for the entire campus. Available Power’s utility-scale BESS will enhance the resilience of the airport and technology campus. In addition, the energy storage project will strengthen the regional power grid while helping to lower electricity-related carbon emissions.
Currently focused across Texas, Available Power develops fleets of batteries in locations that create value for both landowners and infrastructure fund managers while adding much-needed flexibility and reliability to the power grid.
To learn more about Available Power, visit www.available-power.com. Prospective zero-carbon infrastructure investors interested in the GREENPORT battery storage project can reach out to Available Power directly at https://available-power.com/contact/.
###
ABOUT AVAILABLE POWER
At Available Power we develop fleets of high-performing, de-risked assets that support a modern power grid and accelerate the energy transition. Currently focused on the Texas market, we partner with real estate portfolio owners to site distributed energy systems such as batteries in locations where they create value for landowners, investors, and grid operators. Our team of experienced industry experts delivers investment-ready portfolios of clean energy assets, covering site permitting, grid connection, EPC contracting, and asset optimization.
Nikki Arnone
Available Power will lease land on the GREENPORT campus to develop the lithium-ion, front-of-the-meter (FTM) BESS, which will provide a combination of grid stability services to ERCOT and support for the local utility system to help balance electricity generation and demand. The project is currently in advanced development, and has been placed in the ERCOT interconnection queue. Available Power plans to break ground on the project in late 2023, with commercial deployment targeted for mid-2024.
“The Texas power grid is getting greener, and our goal is to ensure that it also becomes more resilient as it evolves,” said Benjamin Gregory, President of Available Power. “Large-scale energy storage is a critical component necessary to efficiently balance the grid, navigate severe weather safely, and adapt to changing consumer electricity demands. We hope our GREENPORT project will be a prime example of the power of battery energy storage in action.”
The GREENPORT campus is located on the Texas Colorado River just 15 miles from Austin’s central business district. GREENPORT International Airport (GIA) will function as a private airport dedicated to serving the growing demand for larger business, private, and charter aircraft. The GREENPORT International Technology Center will be co-located with the airport and will offer a corporate campus created to host data centers, research and development, energy demonstrations, corporate offices, and government agencies with high-security requirements.
GREENPORT Energy, LLC, will privately develop and operate the electrical infrastructure required to reliably power an independently sustainable airport and corporate campus that aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions. Planned efforts include GREENPORT Energy’s development of a biofuel-based Combined Cycle Combustion Turbine (CCCT) thermal plant operating in a Combined Heat and Power mold (CHP) that will eventually generate 800 MW of renewable energy. GREENPORT Energy is also planning the development of a diversified and distributed sustainable microgrid for the entire campus. Available Power’s utility-scale BESS will enhance the resilience of the airport and technology campus. In addition, the energy storage project will strengthen the regional power grid while helping to lower electricity-related carbon emissions.
Currently focused across Texas, Available Power develops fleets of batteries in locations that create value for both landowners and infrastructure fund managers while adding much-needed flexibility and reliability to the power grid.
To learn more about Available Power, visit www.available-power.com. Prospective zero-carbon infrastructure investors interested in the GREENPORT battery storage project can reach out to Available Power directly at https://available-power.com/contact/.
###
ABOUT AVAILABLE POWER
At Available Power we develop fleets of high-performing, de-risked assets that support a modern power grid and accelerate the energy transition. Currently focused on the Texas market, we partner with real estate portfolio owners to site distributed energy systems such as batteries in locations where they create value for landowners, investors, and grid operators. Our team of experienced industry experts delivers investment-ready portfolios of clean energy assets, covering site permitting, grid connection, EPC contracting, and asset optimization.
Nikki Arnone
Inflection Point Agency
nikki@inflectionpointagency.com