Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,149 in the last 365 days.

Prepare for Medicare open enrollment with free guidance from the Hawai‘i State Executive Office on Aging

Posted on Sep 7, 2022 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – Ahead of the annual Medicare open enrollment period, the Hawaiʻi State Executive Office on Aging and Hawaiʻi State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) are holding several events to assist those turning 65 or those enrolled in Medicare to learn about and choose the best plan to fit their healthcare needs.

Hawaiʻi SHIP will be holding virtual, phone, and in-person sessions to assist kūpuna. The Project Grad 65 presentation informs people turning 65 about Social Security retirement benefits and Medicare basics to help them with their initial enrollment period in Medicare. Medicare’s annual open enrollment period begins on Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 7, 2022. The open enrollment period lets beneficiaries join, switch, or drop a Medicare plan with coverage beginning on January 1, 2023.

Hawaii SHIP’s certified counselors will provide 2023 Medicare updates in free, unbiased, local, one-on-one consultations and plan comparison specialists help beneficiaries find plans that best meet their healthcare needs.

  • Phone and Zoom consultations statewide
    • Call the Hawaii SHIP Helpline at 808-586-7299 or toll-free at 1-888-875-9229 or visit the website at https://hawaiiship.org. A Medicare counselor will contact those who request an appointment within two to five business days.
  • In-Person Consultations on O‘ahu
    • One-hour counseling appointments are scheduled on a first come, first served basis by appointment only. Call the Hawaii SHIP Helpline at 808-586-7299 or toll-free at 1-888-875-9229 or visit the website at https://hawaiiship.org
    • 21 & 28 and Nov. 10 & 18 at Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin, 1727 Pali Hwy, Honolulu from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
    • 2 and Dec. 1 at Pearl City Public Library, 1138 Waimano Home Rd, Pearl City from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

About Hawaiʻi SHIP

The national SHIP mission is to empower, educate, and assist Medicare-eligible people, their families, and caregivers through objective outreach, counseling, and training to make informed health insurance decisions that optimize access to care and benefits.

Hawai‘i SHIP has provided local, trusted, and unbiased Medicare help for Hawai‘i residents for 30 years. Hawaii SHIP is federally funded by the Administration for Community Living and administered by the Hawai‘i Department of Health, Executive Office on Aging.

# # #

PDF: Prepare for Medicare open enrollment with free guidance from the Hawai‘i State Executive Office on Aging

You just read:

Prepare for Medicare open enrollment with free guidance from the Hawai‘i State Executive Office on Aging

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.