Dubai Government and Versailles Ventures offer Miami businesses the ability to innovate, grow and trade globally
Versailles Ventures and the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) team-up to offer South Florida Businesses the ability to innovate, grow and trade globally
“Working with Governments and Multi-National corporations around the world has helped create and sustain global trade and business. said Bobbie Celler.”CORAL GABLES, FL, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One-Day Event to take place at the Biltmore Hotel, Coral Gables on September 27, 2022
Free admission to businesses earning over $1,000,000 in revenue/sales
Versailles Ventures, led by international attorney and global entrepreneur, Bobbie Celler, and the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) team-up for a one-day event to offer South Florida Businesses the ability to innovate, grow and trade globally at the iconic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
Centered around a global hub for innovation, growth and trade-Dubai’s attractive policies, proximity to surrounding markets, centralized time zone, lifestyle and business opportunities make it one of the world’s best destinations to do business.
Speakers of the event include, Broward County Mayor Michael Udine, The Executive Chairman of the DMCC Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Director of Commodities and Financial Services of the DMCC Sanjeev Dutta, Regional Representative of the Americas and Oceania of the DMCC Mohammed Mohammed, International Attorney and CEO of Versailles Ventures, Bobbie Celler and Global Queen of Real Estate Ana Gazzara to name a few.
“Working with Governments and Multi-National corporations around the world has helped create and sustain global trade and business. By bringing the Dubai Government here to South Florida, we will be able to help local businesses expand while globally positioning South Florida as a Global “Hotspot” and partner of Dubai” said Bobbie Celler. Celler concluded, “If we can’t bring South Florida businesses to Dubai, then we will bring Dubai to South Florida.”
A select number of tickets are available and free to public businesses earning at least $1,000,000 in gross revenue sales.
Get tickets HERE. OR https://www.eventbrite.com/e/made-for-trade-live-miami-in-focus-tickets-409845638337
About Versailles Ventures:
Versailles Ventures, is an economy-scale strategic firm supporting countries and cities in finding new revenue through increased tourism, strategic transactions, and high-profile events.
Our goal is to leverage our Global Investment Resources (“GIR”) including strategic global partnerships, Private equity firms, domestic and foreign investors, big data, specialized sector marketing and new technology to help produce sustainable new sources of revenue.
To learn more about Versailles Ventures visit www.VersaillesVentures.com
Contacts:
