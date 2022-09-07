Senator Wayne Fontana Announces Over $1M in Parks and Recreation Grants in Allegheny County

Allegheny County − September 7, 2022 – Today, State Senator Wayne Fontana announced over $1 million dollars in Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grants for multiple projects across Allegheny County.

“I’m proud to see Pennsylvania recognize the natural resources Allegheny County has to offer and provide substantial funding to make and maintain parks and recreation spaces in the area,” said Senator Fontana. “As we revitalize and invest in areas of our communities, we can’t forget about outdoor spaces, parks, and trails- all important parts of making our communities a comfortable and appealing place to live, work, and relax.”

Grants awarded in this round of DCNR funding include:

$300,000 to the Allegheny Land Trust for acquisition of approximately 46.2 acres in Reserve Township, Allegheny County for open space and recreation.

$250,000 to Crafton Borough for the rehabilitation of Linwood Park and Noble Park. Rehabilitation will include providing ADA access within the parks, construction of pedestrian walkways, and the addition of multi-sport courts, new play equipment, and lighting.

$135,000 to the Friends of the Pittsburgh Urban Forest for the acquisition of approximately 3.5 acres in Pittsburgh for open space and recreation.

$73,000 to the City of Pittsburgh for a Trail Maintenance and Management Plan for the Three Rivers Heritage Trail in Pittsburgh.

$250,000 to the City of Pittsburgh for the rehabilitation of Allegheny Riverfront Park. Rehabilitation will include providing ADA access within the park, renovation of pedestrian walkways, construction of stormwater management measures, and the installation of lighting.

In total, $90 million dollars was awarded by DCNR to 330 projects across Pennsylvania, the largest single investment in Pennsylvania recreation and conservation in agency history. The historic funding will support the creation of new recreational opportunities, conservation of natural resources, and revitalization to local communities.

More information about the grant program and recipients is available online.

###