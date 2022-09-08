PRAYERS OF THE TESTAMENTS, GOD’S WORDS™️ HIGH HOLIDAY SERIES NEW ALBUM RELEASE “SOUND THE SHOFAR” BY CANTOR MARGO JOY

PRAYERS OF THE TESTAMENTS, GOD’S WORDS™️ HIGH HOLIDAY SERIES VOL 2, SOUND THE SHOFAR BY CANTOR MARGO JOY

Praise God In gratitude and forgiveness for the High Holy Days with emotional and heartfelt prayers for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, includes original melodies

PRAYERS OF THE TESTAMENTS, GOD'S WORDS™️ HIGH HOLIDAY SERIES PRESENTS CANTOR MARGO JOY'S NEW ALBUM RELEASE "SOUND THE SHOFAR" -After Margo Joy's recent release Abundant Peace in the Shabbat Series of Prayers of the Testaments, and the beloved classic, "The Exodus Song, This Land Is Mine" with legendary singer/songwriter Pat Boone, followed by her album, "Glorify," sharing with listeners the experience of God's unconditional love, through original deeply emotional lyrics and melodies; Margo Joy has just announced her next release, "SOUND THE SHOFAR" from her Prayers of the Testaments, God's Words™️ High Holiday Series, Volume 2. This deeply moving and uplifting album in Hebrew and English will leave you feeling peaceful, joyous, renewed and inspired for the New Year with the love, faith and trust that comes by praying, praising, and thanking our God, and asking for forgiveness as we atone for our sins.Track 1: “Tiku VaChodesh | Sound The Shofar” : ‘Sound the shofar on the New Moon, on the appointed time of the day of our festival’ Tehillim 81:4An uplifting prayer sung immediately before the Kaddish on Rosh Hashanah.Track 2: “R’tzei | Accept Our Prayer” : A meaningful and beautiful prayer asking God to accept our offerings.Track 3: “Besefer Chayim | Book Of Life” : May we and the entire House of Israel be remembered and inscribed in the Book of Life. An emotional prayer for blessings, life, sustenance and peace.Track 4: “B’Yom Din | Day Of Judgement” : On this day God will sit in court and all men will pass before Him to be judged. Sung by Cantor Joy as a meditative lullaby fulfilling one’s soul with appreciation and love for God and the life He has given us.Track 5: “Unetaneh Tokef | Let Us Speak” : A moving prayer reminding us that we can change ourselves within, however God controls our future.Track 6: “V’Chol Ma’aminim | We Believe” : An affirmation of beliefs declaring that all things in creation point to God. God is all around us, a prayer of recognizing deep within our heart and soul that this is true, we believe.Track 7: “Sh’ma Koleinu | Hear Our Voice” : We ask God in this emotional prayer of faith to hear our voice as we pray intensely to Him in mercy and favor and to have compassion for us, His people Israel.Track 8: “Or Zarua | Light Is Sown” : A prayer filled with light for those who have proved to be righteous in gladness and in heart. This prayer is sung in Hebrew and English leading us into the Kol Nidre prayer.Track 9: “Kol Nidre” : Cantor Joy chants this most important declaration a capella, traditionally sung on the Eve of Yom Kippur. All vows are made before God for the next year, nullifying the binding nature of our commitment and promises to Him in advance.Margo Joy is a cantor for a synagogue and a reverend with her own ministry, where she counsels full time. Among her many albums, which includes her new release, “Sound The Shofar,” Cantor Margo Joy has released an ongoing series called Prayers of the Testaments, God’s Words™️ which Pat Boone calls, “a divine message from God.” Her prayer series includes Shabbat, High Holy Days, Hanukkah, Passover, cantorial chants and Gregorian chants, which originated in the 9th and 10th centuries from ancient Jewish worship.Margo shares, “My desire is to pass on to future generations that we are all God’s children by teaching Jews and Christians the Prayers of the Testaments™️. I want to share with Christians their Jewish roots by giving them the prayers that Jesus prayed throughout his lifetime.” This healing prayer series of God’s words was recorded in Hebrew and English. Volume 1 and 2 can be found on all music platforms and includes, Shabbat albums “Seventh Day” and “Abundant Peace” High Holiday album “The Great Shofar is Sounded,” and “Sound The Shofar,” Passover album “Freedom,” and Hanukkah album “Miracles.” Visit https://www.prayersofthetestaments.com For children ages 0-6, Margo Joy has written a series of books, activities, music albums and videos for her character, Lucky Ladybug. This series, Lessons From The Heart, is designed for children to learn moral values and lessons during their toddler and preschool years. Her books, “Be A Better You” and “Learn With Us! Lucky Ladybug And Friends!” is available in all stores, and her third book of the series will be released in 2023. Visit Lucky Ladybug's Official Channel Click HERE: Margo developed Peaceful Sleep Journeys™️ app with over a hundred ASMR meditations and lullabies to help people calm their thoughts and relieve stress, anxiety and insomnia so they can drift into a deep relaxing sleep. Peaceful Sleep Journeys™️ is available on iOS and google play stores. Visit Peaceful Sleep Journeys™️ Click HERE Get to know Margo Joy through her music, words, books and messages. "Sound The Shofar" will leave your heart radiating with love for God and your soul uplifted with faith, healing and prayer. Learn more through her record label, Ave Maria Records™️.

