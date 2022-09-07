Givsly Launches “Season Without Swag” Sustainability Campaign to Put Gifting Waste Top of Mind This Holiday

Includes Do Good Bus, Volunteering, Thought Leadership, Donation Boxes and More

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Givsly, the purpose-led advertising and marketing company, today announced the kick-off of its third annual “Season Without Swag” campaign, which will run through the end of the year. The campaign educates companies on the negative impact of unused swag, and empowers both agencies and brands to opt-out of material gifts from their partners and choose a nonprofit donation as their holiday gift in lieu of sending unwanted swag to clients, prospects or employees. Several agencies including Dentsu, Hearts and Science, Initiative, Mediahub, OMD, PHD, UM and more have signed up to participate this year, and initial campaign sponsors include FOX, Equativ, InMobi, MobileFuse, Undertone, Vevo and Vox Media.



The global promotional products industry is an $86B market . During Season Without Swag 2021, when given the option between swag and a donation, a minimum of 30% (and up to 60%) of individuals chose donation. Additionally, 42 bags of swag were donated from agencies that had unused swag in their offices that wasn’t wanted or needed. Givsly offers turnkey donation technology as a way to easily show appreciation, which helps keep companies in front of clients during the most important quarter of the year, while simultaneously showcasing the company as a purpose-driven organization to help it reinforce its values.

Sean Corcoran, CEO, Mediahub said: “At Mediahub, giving back to our communities is a key pillar for our agency. We are happy to once again partner with Givsly for Season Without Swag to empower our employees to support causes that are meaningful to them, while also providing volunteer opportunities and thought leadership sessions to continue our work with Givsly throughout the entire year.”

The Season Without Swag campaign will include:

Do Good Bus - Working side-by-side with agency volunteers for a specific effort selected in partnership with agency and sponsor

Agency Lobby Swag Donation Bins - Helps drive the donation of unwanted swag items to donate to shelters

Thought Leadership Sessions - Relevant discussions in-house with agency partners to educate agency attendees on sustainability, purpose and more

Impact Reports - Helps companies tell a compelling story about the impact of their efforts

Awards - Participating companies and agencies that had the greatest impact will be recognized at an event in December



“We are hurtling towards a climate crisis and everyone in our industry must do their part. Too often holiday gifts are duplicative or unwanted and end up in a landfill, which does nothing to drive awareness for your brand or support sustainability efforts,” said Chad Hickey, Founder and CEO, Givsly. “The impetus is on companies to make their gifting and swag strategy sustainable. There is no time to waste, and companies that take a leadership role in this will position their brands positively with customers in a way they’ll remember.”

To participate in Season Without Swag, visit: https://company.givsly.com/sws22/ .

About Givsly

Givsly is a purpose-led advertising and marketing solution that drives better business results through giving back to communities. By utilizing Givsly’s suite of solutions, users are able to drive business outcomes while achieving social and environmental expectations. Since its launch in April 2020, Givsly's platform has generated over a million dollars in impact to more than 350 nonprofits. The software was recognized in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards 2021

