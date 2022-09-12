Wencor announces an exclusive, multi-year defense channel partnership with AMETEK Sensors and Fluid Management Systems

PEACHTREE CITY, GA, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMETEK Sensors and Fluid Management Systems has selected Wencor as its exclusive distributor supporting global military and government aftermarket. The agreement includes aircraft and engine sensors for temperature, pressure, flow, fluid level, acceleration, proximity, speed and position, supporting key military platforms in the aerospace and defense market segments.

“We are excited to partner with AMETEK SFMS and their market-leading offerings. Their diverse product and technical engineering capabilities, combined with our extensive defense portfolio and value-added services will expand our opportunities to the defense markets. Wencor prides ourselves in our ability to provide innovative solutions that enable reliability, material availability and cost efficiencies for our customers and this partnership will enhance these deliverables,” said Wencor President of Defense, Scott Herndon.

Elaine O’Neill, Vice President and Business Unit Manager of AMETEK Sensors and Fluid Management, noted, “This partnership allows us to effectively service the military aftermarket with our broad product offering of highly engineered technology solutions.”

About Wencor

Wencor has been a trusted partner in aerospace and defense for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA and an extensive network of distribution solutions to help make flights safer and more cost effective. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates Wencor, Soundair Aviation Services, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Absolute Aviation Services, Aerospace Coatings International, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, Silver Wings Aerospace, ASC International, Inc. and Kitco Defense. Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Utah, Alabama, California, Florida, New York, Texas, Washington, Amsterdam, Singapore, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit wencor.com and join Wencor on LinkedIn.

About AMETEK Sensors and Fluid Management Systems Group

AMETEK Sensors and Fluid Management Systems is a leader in aircraft and engine sensors for temperature, pressure, flow, fluid level, acceleration, proximity, speed and position. It is a business unit of AMETEK’s Aerospace and Defense division, a leading supplier of engine and aircraft monitoring systems; data acquisition units; fuel and fluid measurement systems; heat transfer and cooling systems; and maintenance and repair services. AMETEK Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of $5.5 billion. For more information, please visit ameteksensors.com and join AMETEK Sensors and Fluid Management Systems on LinkedIn.