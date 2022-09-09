Ronn Torossian with Marketing Strategies for Consumer-Packaged Goods Brands

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, the founder of 5WPR, the marketing industry for consumer-packaged goods (CPG), used to be quite simple. All it took was for companies to promote their solutions and the job was done. These days, it's a lot more complicated, as many consumers want to see a lot more in-depth information about the companies they want to do business with, the solutions they provide, as well as what other people say about them. With the help of a CPG marketing strategy, companies in the industry can align all of their marketing efforts with the purchasing behaviors of the consumers across multiple channels to generate a lot more success.

Loyalty

Torossian says these days, consumers tend to have a lot of different options when they want to make purchases, which means it's become a lot more difficult for companies to develop customer loyalty with the target audience. In fact, about half of all consumers are willing to choose a different brand if that brand can meet their needs, and over half of all consumers trust companies a lot less since the pandemic started. The pandemic itself actually made the consumers a lot more open to trying solutions from different brands if those brands Provide the companies with a lot more value or convenience. To stay competitive in this market, companies need to start addressing brand loyalty with their target audiences. Most of the time, there aren't many differences between similar products that are created by competing brands, which means companies need to invest in a stronger digital marketing campaign so they can differentiate themselves from the competitors and build more brand loyalty with the customers.

Digital

In the past, the biggest revenue in the consumer-packaged goods market used to be generated by brick-and-mortar stores. In the last few years, this trend has changed as more consumers tend to prefer purchasing products online, both from large brands and corporations as well as direct-to-consumer companies. This trend was further sped up by the global pandemic, as many people wanted to make purchases and orders from the safety of their own homes. This big change in the purchasing behaviors of the consumers all over the country, and even the world, has made legacy brands start changing all of their marketing efforts. This trend has also provided a great opportunity for some of the less established brands to stand out from the crowd in this crowded market, and reach a lot more people, which is why investing in digital marketing is so important for any consumer of packaged goods brands these days.