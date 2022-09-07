ViaCore Nutrition Welcomes Commerce Team, Discusses Plans for Funding

ViaCore Nutrition, a recipient of the 2022 Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program (OIEP) hosted executives and staff from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Senator Darcy Jech and Representative Mike Dobrinski to talk about its operations and how the company will utilize OIEP funding. ViaCore Nutrition was among more than 120 projects awarded funding through the program from the 2022 application period. The company was awarded $25,000 which will support a new production line to strengthen its supply chain, target new markets and grow its workforce.

“I am very proud of the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program and how it supports Oklahoma companies,” said Brent Kisling, Executive Director, Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “With the funding, companies are diversifying their operations and growing, creating more jobs and investment in our state and offering an incredible ROI on the state’s investment.”

“It’s been great to be a part of the OIEP program,” said Mike Myers, CEO, ViaCore Nutrition. “This funding allowed us to invest in new equipment to help us grow our business. It has helped us to keep our current workers and now we’re even adding employees.”

“It is a privilege to work with many great Oklahoma companies through OIEP,” said Michael Davis, President and CEO of Oklahoma Finance Authorities. “And even more rewarding to have the opportunity to visit with them and see firsthand how they are utilizing the awarded funds to increase capabilities, address supply chain bottlenecks, diversify revenue streams and grow their workforce.”

ViaCore Nutrition offers custom manufacturing of nutrition powders such as whey protein. Primary customers include grocery store chains, national smoothie stores, and nutrition retailers. The company employs 50 people in Kingfisher. The majority of its products (98%) are sold outside Oklahoma.

“I’m excited for ViaCore to be able to utilize the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program funds to boost and expand their business in Kingfisher,” said Sen. Jech. “This program opens doors for rural businesses and allows them to create more opportunity for themselves and their communities.”

“It was my pleasure to attend the ViaCore tour and see the great things they are doing right here in Kingfisher,” said Rep. Dobrinski. “I appreciate the efforts of Commerce in assisting growth and expansion through their grant program. It is a great partnership to promote job growth with existing Oklahoma business!”

OIEP utilizes funds set aside by the Oklahoma Economic Development Pooled Finance Act (62 OS 891.1 et seq). Participating businesses are required to provide quarterly reports verifying employment levels and expenditures, as well as submit verification of purchase and installation of machinery and equipment. The full list of OIEP recipients can be found on the Commerce website at www.okcommerce.gov/OIEP.