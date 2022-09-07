Appointments for bivalent booster vaccines available at state-run Mall of America and Duluth vaccination sites

News Release

Sept. 7, 2022



Appointments are now available for Minnesotans to receive an updated bivalent booster at state-run vaccination sites at the Mall of America (MOA) and Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center (DECC). Additional state sites will be opening in the coming days.

The first available appointments are as early as this afternoon at the MOA site and on Sept. 11 at the DECC site. The MOA site will continue to have the same operating hours (Wednesday-Friday 1-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.), and the DECC will be open on Sundays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Mondays from noon-7 p.m. Both sites will offer the Pfizer bivalent booster.

Along with state-run vaccination sites, pharmacies are making appointments available for eligible Minnesotans to get their updated booster. Minnesota health care systems, local public health and tribal health agencies, and other health care providers are also prepared to provide the updated booster shots and will have appointments available.

“Staying up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines is a crucial part of protecting our state in the months ahead,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “The bivalent boosters were shown to be safe and effective, and they will be a key tool in helping provide better protection against variants that are currently spreading. I would also encourage eligible Minnesotans who are seeking this updated booster to take this opportunity to ensure your whole family is up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations so you have the best protection possible as school starts and before end-of-year holidays.”

About the variant specific booster

The Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine is recommended for people age 12 and older. The Moderna bivalent booster vaccine is recommended for people age 18 and older. Both vaccines can be given two months after a primary vaccine series or booster vaccination. The bivalent vaccines can only be used for a single booster dose.

These boosters will continue to be free for all Minnesotans at both state and private sites, regardless of insurance status.

It is important for everyone to stay up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine doses recommended for them. Talk to your health care provider or refer to CDC’s Stay Up to Date with COVID-19 Vaccines Including Boosters. COVID-19 vaccines continue to protect people by preventing severe illness and deaths.

How Minnesotans can get a free COVID-19 shot



Contact your health care provider or a local pharmacy.

Use the state’s Find Vaccine Locations to find vaccine providers near you—providers will update their information as appointments are available.

Check for vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov, where you can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).

Watch for vaccination clinics being offered at other community locations around Minnesota.

How Minnesotans can get a COVID-19 test



Walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free COVID-19 Community Testing Sites. Test-to-treat options are available at some locations.

Order rapid tests through the state’s free COVID-19 at-home rapid testing program.

Check with your insurance company about ways to get free rapid tests from pharmacies.

Find a testing option near you through the state’s Find Testing Locations map.

Questions about COVID-19

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline: 1-833-431-2053, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

-MDH-