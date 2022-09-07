Submit Release
Egress Pros the leader in emergency escape window systems continues to support Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the somber 21st anniversary approaches of the September 11th 2001 terror attacks on America. Egress Pros offers their heartfelt condolences to those who lost loved ones on that dreadful day. We will NEVER forget. For the families, friends, and loved ones who lost someone 21 years ago the pain of loss is brought to the surface on the anniversary of the attacks.

All of us at Egress Pros since 2020 continue to offer our support in their memory by donating a portion of every egress window system, installation to the t2t.org. fund.

Egress Pros is a company built on saving lives by providing a safe mode of egress to homeowners, employees and our first responders.

We continue to work to educate homeowners, employers, and anyone utilizing basement space as to the need to provide a second means of egress (exit). In the event of an emergency every second counts. The Egress Pros window system is built to ensure a quick exit in the event of a fire, flooding, and or any emergency which requires quick exit or entrance.

Our installations of larger code compliant in swing casement window systems will not only provide occupants a usable, fast, obstacles free access to egress and safety, but perhaps even more importantly our design considers the needs of our first responders being able to access trapped victims in a timely manner and provides space (which exceeds federal code) in the well area to extricate emergency victims. Egress Pros lifesaving window systems consist of; well, escape ladder, weight bearing grate, poly carbonate cover and an egress window.

Egress saves lives. A professionally installed code compliant Egress window systems provides our first responders with lifesaving options.

Egress Pros will be working with various fire departments and other agencies to provide education, awareness and training of our life saving system

Contact: Ara Chekmayan, Tactical Public Relations
+1-212-794-0004
Ara@tacticalpr.com
SOURCE: Long Island Egress Pros
Web Site: https://egresspros.com/

Ara Chekmayan
Tactical Public Relations Inc
+1 212-794-0004
