At 8% CAGR, Global Human Insulin Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 70.68 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
The Human Insulin Market was at US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 70.68 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 8% between 2022 and 2030.
According to the study, The Global Human Insulin Market was estimated at USD 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 70.68 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8% between 2022 and 2030.
Human Insulin Market: Overview
The long-term treatment which needs to be taken after diabetes is detected proves to be a major obstacle to the growth of the market during the forecast period. People have opted for advanced human insulin options and natural medicines in order to manage their diabetic profiles with a view to avoiding the associated side effects with the use of modern medicine. The sedentary lifestyle practices are followed by the people working in the corporate sector and businesses suffer from obesity which proves to be a major positive factor for diabetes and boosting the market for human insulin. The dose of human insulin holds great importance as it has a direct impact on the level of blood sugar.
Human Insulin Market: Growth Drivers
The increasing advancement in technology and extensive research and development carried out by the key market players have helped the health care sector to provide patients with modern human insulin. There rapidly increasing number of patients suffering from diabetes become a major growth factor for the market.
The use number of complications and side effects which are associated with a diabetic patient has also increased the need for modern insulin techniques. Advanced facilities such as online pharmacies which are provided by the key market players have helped the market to record a considerable revenue over the period of time which experienced reminders boost during the period of the pandemic. The increasing number of people belonging to the old age group has helped to boost the market for human insulin.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Human Insulin market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Human Insulin market size was valued at around USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 70.68 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The sedentary lifestyle practices have increased the number of people suffering from obesity and cholesterol which behave as the major causative factors for developing diabetes.
D) Increasing demand for modern medicine and acceptance among the people for advanced technology has boosted the market for human insulin.
E) The high cost associated with diabetic medicines and insulin has proved to be an obstacle to the growth of the human insulin market.
F) The huge number of people suffering from diabetes is itself a big opportunity for the developing market. The rise in the number of old people all over the world has increased the number of diabetic patients to a great extent.
Regional Landscape
On the basis of geography, the region of North America has proved to be the largest market for human insulin as a result of the huge number of patients who are residing in this part of the world. A huge number of patients belonging to the geriatric age group suffer from this disease as a result of faulty lifestyle practices and obesity.
The increasing consumption of fast food and packaged food products boosted the number of diabetes which proves to be a further complication of obesity. The amount of packed food and sugar which is consumed in this region has increased tremendously which leads to the occurrence of diabetes among people and children. The countries belonging to the Asia Pacific region have also shown a tremendous boost in the size of the market as a result of the huge population suffering from diabetes.
Key Players
Novo Nordisk A/S
Eli Lilly and Company
Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
ADOCIA
Sanofi
Biocon
Wockhardt
Julphar
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Merck & Co., Inc.
Pfizer, Inc.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
The Human Insulin Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Modern Human Insulin
Traditional Human Insulin
By Distribution Channel
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
By Type of Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
