Biolage Professional Introduces Strength Recovery Collection, Infused With Vegan Squalane for Effective and Gentle Damage Repair

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biolage Professional, a worldwide leader in salon haircare, introduces the Strength Recovery Collection infused with 100% vegan squalane. The collection, which features four products, repairs, strengthens and increases softness and manageability, promoting 3X stronger hair after one use* and 73% less breakage** while maintaining, vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-, mineral oil-, and colorant-free formulas.

Chemical damage from color and texture services and mechanical damage from heat styling can deplete essential lipids from the hair, making the surface of hair fiber weak and prone to breakage and split ends. All products in the Strength Recovery collection are formulated with vegan squalane, an ingredient sustainably sourced from olive trees. Vegan squalane is an excellent hair emollient and antioxidant that mimics skin's natural oils; it acts as a protective agent, helping reduce breakage while adding shine and softness.

This collection embodies "repair that cares," featuring powerful and gentle repairing ingredients and luxurious and conditioning formulas to create a unique sensorial experience. This is the first collection launched from the brand since its August 2022 rebrand announcement that further solidified the company's commitment to sustainability, as the collection features vegan and cruelty-free formulas and 100% PCR plastic packaging.

"We are so excited to introduce the Strength Recovery collection," says Assistant Vice President of Biolage Professional Aurelie Croze. "Biolage is known for its gentle and caring formulas and we wanted to launch a repair range that reflected our heritage. The Biolage Strength Recovery collection is our unique approach to repair that cares, with powerful formulas that restore even the most damaged hair while upholding our highest sustainability commitments. I love that the entire range is vegan, cruelty-free and free of mineral oil, parabens and colorants, and that it's infused with skincare super ingredient vegan squalane, one of the best ingredients to reduce damage and boost moisture."

"I'm so excited for the launch of the Biolage Strength Recovery collection," says Biolage Global Ambassador and celebrity stylist Sunnie Brook. "As a stylist who is constantly using heat on my clients and myself, this line has become a staple in my kit and in my own bathroom to prevent and protect against damage."

"This collection ensures the integrity of my clients' hair, even with the traditionally damaging heat and chemical styling that come with editorial and red carpet events," says Biolage Global Ambassador Cynthia Alvarez. "This collection is like insurance for my clients' hair, repairing existing damage and strengthening the hair to prevent against further damage, and I love that these products embody Biolage's mission of combining powerful results with innovative and nature-inspired formulas."

The Strength Recovery collection features a shampoo, deep treatment pack, and leave-in spray that are ideal for all hair types, as well as a conditioning cream ideal for medium to thick hair types. The shampoo, conditioning balm, and deep treatment pack are available at salons, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, JCPenney and Hair.com, and the leave-in spray will be available at the same retailers in mid-to-late September. The products in this collection are competitively priced per ounce, with an MSRP of $16-$24. For salon professionals, the Strength Recovery collection will be priced at $8-$12 per product. Learn more about the brand-new Strength Recovery collection at Biolage.com.

*system of Strength Recovery System of Shampoo, Conditioning Cream and Strength Repairing Spray vs. non-conditioning shampoo.

**system of Strength Recovery System of Shampoo and Conditioning Cream vs. non-conditioning shampoo.

ABOUT BIOLAGE PROFESSIONAL:

In 1990, Biolage Professional was born from the mind of hairdresser and entrepreneur Arnie Miller, who saw the opportunity to bring out hair's natural beauty, touchable and full of movement. Since its conception, the brand has been inspired by natural ingredients, and known for its iconic white packaging and signature fragrance. Biolage Professional is recognized worldwide as a leader in salon haircare, offering high-performance, professional-quality products inspired by botanicals — and that reputation continues to grow. Biolage Professional is committed to consistently improving its formulas and sustainability standards, and is proud to announce that as of Aug. 1, 2022, the brand is 100% vegan, cruelty-free approved under the Leaping Bunny program by Cruelty Free International, and its signature bottles are made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic. We recognize that sustainability is a journey of continuous improvement, and we invite you to join us.

